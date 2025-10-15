Pirates Outfielder Named Gold Glove Finalist
PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder received plaudits for his fielding throughout the 2025 season.
Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham earned a spot as one of three finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in left field for the National League, along with Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
Tommy Pham Excels in Left Field for the Pirates
Pham started 104 of 115 games in left field for the Pirates this season, along with two starts and seven games in right field, after signing a one-year, $4.025 million deal this offseason.
He played 924.0 innings in left field, with 200 putouts on 209 total chances, six assists and just three errors for a .986 fielding percentage in 2025.
Pham also had the second most defensive runs saved for an NL left fielder at five, behind Happ who had nine.
He made some great plays throughout the season, including his home run grab in bottom of the ninth inning vs. the Los Angeles Angeles at Angels Stadium on April 22 for the final out of a 9-3 victory.
Pham also threw out St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Wilson Contreras at home, who would've given the road team a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but instead the Pirates took a 1-0 lead on July 1 at PNC Park.
The 37-year old gave the Pirates a much needed veteran presence in left field and one with experience, after they also tried out players like Adam Frazier, Alexander Canario, Jack Suwinski and Ji Hwan Bae.
Pirates History with the Gold Glove Award
The Pirates have had two other players win the National League Gold Glove Award in left field, which includes Corey Dickerson in 2018 and Starling Marte in back-to-back seasons, 2015 and 2016.
Four other Pirates players have won a Gold Glove Award in the outfield in multiple seasons, with Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente doing it for 12 straight seasons from 1961-72, center fielder Andy Van Slyke doing it for five straight seasons from 1988-92, Hall of Fame right fielder Dave Parker doing so for three consecutive seasons from 1977-79 and left fielder Barry Bonds for three staright seasons from 1990-92.
Nate McClouth and Bill Virdon both won one Gold Glove Award in 2008 and 1962, respectively.
The Gold Glove Award changed its structure in 2011, making distinctions on where the outfielder played, instead of just three outfielders. Andrew McCutchen was the first Pirates player to win after this change, doing so in center field in 2012.
Pittsburgh has had two Gold Glove Award winners the past two seasons, along with Jared Triolo winning the Utility Gold Glove in 2024 and former third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes doing so in 2023.
This would serve as the first award for Pham in his 12-year MLB career, if he did win it.
