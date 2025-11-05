Pirates Designate Infielder for Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made offseason roster moves for their 40-man roster, including designating an infielder for assignment.
Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates placed infielder Liover Peguero on waivers, along with right-handed pitcher Jack Little and outfielder Ji Hwan Bae.
What This Move Means for the Pirates' 40-Man Roster
The Pirates had 43 players on their 40-man roster, which included five players on the 60-day injured list, which normally doesn't count against the 40-man roster, especially in-season.
They had to make three cuts to get down by Nov. 6, as they have to move those injured players back to the 40-man roster.
Pittsburgh is now at the 40-man roster limit, which will keep them in the clear past the deadline.
Those three players are also available for the other 29 teams to claim off of waivers. If they clear waivers, the Pirates will outright them to the minor leagues, where it's likely they'll elect free agency.
Liover Peguero's 2025 Season for the Pirates
Peguero started his season with Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .258/.309/.382 for an OPS of .691 in 24 games, with 23 hits in 89 at-bats, six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIs and seven walks to 16 strikeouts.
Pittsburgh first recalled Peguero on May 2, as they needed infield help when shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the 10-day injured list with lower body discomfort.
Peguero made three starts for the Pirates, before going back down to Triple-A after Kiner-Falefa came back off the injured list. He slashed .247/.314/.367 for an OPS of .681in 48 games, with 41 hits in 166 at-bats, eight doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 17 walks to 41 strikeouts with Indianapolis.
The Pirates then recalled Peguero on July 18 after the All-Star break and two days after they traded Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for infielder Cam Devanney on July 16.
He played in 29 games for the Pirates during his second stint, slashing .197/.269/.380 for an OPS of .650, with 14 hits in 71 at-bats, a double, four home runs, eight RBIs, four stolen bases and six walks to 22 strikeouts.
Peguero started seven games and played nine contests at first base, regularly serving as the right-handed batter for an opposing left-handed pitcher, with Pirates manager Don Kelly putting him there in place of left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwtiz.
He also made four starts at second base, as well as 10 starts and 14 appearances at shortstop during this stint with the Pirates.
Peguero had the best game of his career in the 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, as he hit three home runs, totaling all five runs in the defeat for the Pirates.
The Pirates brought up rookie Nick Yorke from Indianapolis on Sept. 1, as one of the two extra September call-ups, and Yorke took over as the right-handed hitting first baseman for Horwitz, plus the utility man role that Peguero had.
Devanney also got more playing time at third base and shortstop, which led the Pirates to dropping Peguero to Triple-A on Sept. 16, as they brought up catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores.
Peguero finished his 2025 season, slashing .200/.273/.363 for an OPS of .635 in 33 games, 16 hits in 80 at-bats, a double, four home runs, eight RBIs and six walks to 25 strikeouts.
Liover Peguero's History with the Pirates
The Pirates landed Peguero and right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone in a trade with the Diamondbacks, sending All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder Starling Marte the other way on Jan. 27, 2020.
Peguero wouldn't play in the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the minor league season.
He earned an invite to Pirates Spring Training and spent the 2021 season with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, slashing .270/.332/.444 for an OPS of .776 in 90 games, with 101 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 33 walks to 105 strikeouts and 28 steals.
Peguero only played three games with the Pirates in 2024, as he played 128 contests with Indianapolis, slashing .257/.319/.410 for an OPS of .729, amassing 127 hits, 29 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 79 RBIs, 46 walks to 139 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases.
He slashed .227/.278/.368 for an OPS of .646 in 96 games during his time with the Pirates, posting 66 hits, six doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts and 18 walks to 97 strikeouts.
