Pirates Place Outfielder on Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an offseason roster move, that sees them place an outfielder on waivers.
Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that the Pirates designated outfielder Ji Hwan Bae for assignment.
Ji Hwan Bae Has Poor 2025 Season with Pirates
Bae had a terrible season with the Pirates in 2025, with just one hit in 20 at-bats in 13 games with the team.
He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, starting in left field against the Miami Marlins in the third game on March 29 at loanDepot Park. He had no hits in four at-bats, striking out three times, as the Pirates lost on a walk-off, 5-4 in 12 innings.
Bae got in as a pinch-runner the following game vs. the Marlins on March 30 in the eighth inning, coming in for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, with the score 2-2 with two outs.
Bae had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which right fielder Jack Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and would steal third base, before a crew chief review looked at it and called him out.
The Pirates would go on to lose that game on a walk-off as well, 3-2 in nine innings, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins on the road.
Pittsburgh sent Bae down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 3, making room for outfielder Alexander Canario on the 26-man active roster.
Bae returned to the Pirates on on May 9, as they placed infielder Enmanuel Valdez on the Injured List.
He played in five games from May 10-14, coming in as a pinch-runner the first three games and starting in center field while hitting eighth in the batting order the past two games on the road against the New York Mets.
Bae would score twice in the ninth inning in the 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10 and against the Mets in the 4-3 loss on May 12. He also laid down a successful bunt on May 14 and scored off a home run from Pirates utilityman Jared Triolo in the 4-0 win vs. the Mets.
The Pirates sent him back down to Triple-A on May 16 and he didn't come back until they recalled him on Sept. 7, optioning outfielder Ryan Kriedler. They eventually sent him down again to Indianapolis on Sept.15.
Bae started four games over the seven-game stint with the Pirates, including three times in left field and once in right field, which was the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 14.
He didn't have a hit in nine at-bats, with four walks and four strikeouts during this recent stint. He scored off a walk vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park in his first game on Sept. 7, while stealing two bases off two walks vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 10. He got caught stealing in his final game off a walk as well.
Bae finished his season with a slash line of .050/.240/.050 for an OPS of .290, five walks to nine strikeouts and four steals on five attempts.
Ji Hwan Bae and His Pirates Tenure
The Pirates signed Bae back on March 27, 2018 for a reported $1.25 million, at just 18 years old out of Daegu, South Korea.
Bae spent four seasons in the minor leagues, which saw Major League Baseball suspend him for 30 games without pay in April 2019, after his conviction of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in court in Daegu, resulting in a fine of two million South Korea won.
He eventually made his Pirates debut on Sept. 23, 2022 and had his most productive season in 2023, slashing .231/.296/.311 for an OPS of .607 in 111 games, with 77 hits in 334 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 walks to 92 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
Bae only played in 29 games in 2024, posting a slash line of .189/.247/.216 for an OPS of .463.
He slashed .223/.294/.293 for an OPS of .587 in 163 games with the Pirates over these past four seasons.
What This Move Means for the 40-Man Roster
Bae could still remain with the Pirates if he passes waivers, but he is no longer on the 40-man roster and could get outrighted to the minor leagues.
The Pirates now have 37 active players on their 40-man roster, with five players on the 60-day injured list. They'll need to make two more cuts before the deadline on Nov. 6, which puts those injured players back on the 40-man roster.
