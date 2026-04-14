Pirates vs. Nationals Hit With Rain Delay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will have to wait until they get their game started.

The Pirates and Nationals are beginning their game in a rain delay, the second of a four-game series at PNC Park on April 14. First pitch is now expected to be at 6:55 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh is in it's first rain delay of the year in their 17th game of 2026 as well, which comes after they had 19 rain delays and one cancellation in 2025.

The Pirates didn't announce when the game would start, but would update when they have an idea of when they know.

Why Pirates vs. Nationals Is In Rain Delay

The Pittsburgh area got some thunderstorms and heavy rain about two hours, an hour-and-half before first pitch.

This resulted in the ground getting soaked, particularly the bullpen and warning track, which both need special treatment to be at acceptable conditions for the relief pitchers and outfielders, respectively.

May 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates grounds crew chief Mattt Brown (right) talks with MLB umpire crew chief Mark Wegner (14) as a heavy rain delays the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rain doesn't appear to be coming on the radar, with no forecast of any further rain, which is good for the game starting sometime soon after it was delayed.

A half hour or hour delay makes the most sense, with a 7:10-7:40 first pitch taking place, compared to the normal 6:40 p.m. first pitch time.

Pirates Coming Off of Big Win Over Nationals

The Pirates took the first game of the series over the Nationals on April 14, with a 16-5 victory with a great deal of offense.

Pittsburgh scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, hit two home runs and had 16 hits in the win, with four players having multi-hit performances.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a bloop single that scored two runs and hit a three-run home run in the win, making him the first Pirates player to hit five RBI in back-to-back games, since the stat became official in 1920.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

First baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a home run himself, his first of the season, designated hitter Bryan Reynolds had a bases-clearing triple and drove in four RBI, while center fielder Oneil Cruz continued his great start to the season with three RBI and three hits, with an MLB-long and career-long 12-game hitting streak.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes dominated as well, throwing six innings and allowing just one hit, one walk and one earned run, with six strikeouts in his third victory of 2026.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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