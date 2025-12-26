Pirates Would Become Playoff Contenders With $72M Signing

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't seem to have much of a shot at making the playoffs again in 2026, but all of a sudden things are changing.

Sure, they're in a super competitive division with the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, but there's no guarantee either of those two teams sits atop the NL Central once again this season.

After making a three-team trade for Brandon Lowe, the Pirates broke an old habit by giving Ryan O'Hearn a two year deal. That may not seem like much, but it's a huge step in the right direction.

Now, there's one final piece to the puzzle. Eugenio Suárez isn't going to be cheap, but adding him to this Pirates lineup would immediately make them playoff contenders. Suárez would cost the Pirates up to $72 million, but that's an investment that will pay off immediately.

Pirates Should Go All-In On Suárez

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Suarez is expected to sign a three-year, $72 million deal. He listed the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Angels as best team fits.

That said, if Pittsburgh wants to be in the mix, there's no reason they can't be. Lowe and O'Hearn are both fantastic signings, but no one would be able to deny what the Pirates lineup looks like if Suárez also joins the team.

There's a chance they could opt to sign him for a two-year deal worth $45 million, so that may be more in their range. After locking up O'Hearn for a two-year deal at $29M, it seems like a steal not to spend an extra $16M on another proven player who's coming off the best season of his career.

Suárez Would Change Everything For The Pirates

Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn, and Eugenio Suarez / Okamoto at pirates fest 2026 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MozbwIxmEF — Ⓜ️arty (@MartyOnFifthAve) December 23, 2025

After years of not making moves and sitting around with no intentions of making the team better, Pittsburgh is all of a sudden in playoff conversations. There's no guarantee their current lineup is going to work out as well as they anticipate, but that's not to say signing one more player couldn't change everything.

This has already been an extremely busy offseason for them, so why stop now? In no world are there any guarantees Suárez will even entertain going to Pittsburgh, but the Pirates need to let the money do the talking.

Keep in mind, Suárez has experience in the NL Central. He was a critical part of the Cincinnati Reds lineup from 2015-21 before exploding when he went to the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. If Pittsburgh is able to pull this off, they undoubtedly will be in the mix for a playoff spot.

