Pirates Earn Praise For Ryan O'Hearn Signing

It's been said time and time again that Ryan O'Hearn isn't some groundbreaking move , but it is to the Pittsburgh Pirates. For the first time in nine years, they went out and signed a free-agent to a multi-year deal.

At two-years and $29 million, it doesn't seem like they overpaid for the 32-year-old. These past three years have been extremely kind to O'Hearn as he punched his ticket to being a first time All-Star last season.

ESPN called this move the next in Pittsburgh's " busy winter ", and Pirates fans are hoping it's not the last, as they've already added a top home run hitter in second baseman Brandon Lowe and a great prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García .

Pirates fans have aspirations of ending a decade-long absence from the postseason and this move serves as one that will please them.

ESPN Gives Pirates A Solid Grade For O'Hearn Signing

Ultimately, Bradford Doolittle was a huge fan of the move as he gave Pittsburgh a favorable grade.

Sep 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) greets fans after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"If you're a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, you're starting to dream a little bit," Doolittle said . "Over the past week, the frustrating team that seemingly never does anything during the transaction season has now made a couple of clear win-now moves. Suddenly, your anticipation for the 2026 season can include a set of expectations that factors in playoff contention."

Doolittle later clarifies that it's the string of moves they've made that could put them into playoff contention, not just adding the veteran lefty.

"With the addition of Ryan O'Hearn, Pittsburgh is moving well into the territory of mediocrity that, in 2026, can mean the playoffs. This is no small feat. Between O'Hearn and recently acquired infielder Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh increasingly has a bona fide major league lineup to back up its exciting pitching staff."

Relatively Risk Free Signing For Pittsburgh

"The risk here is simply that, at 32 years old, O'Hearn might be at risk for age-related decline, but there is no evidence yet that he's on that precipice," Doolittle added. He continued, "In any event, there is a lot to like about this move for Pittsburgh and very little not to like. This is good stuff."

No matter what the Pirates do, they're always going to be traced back to Paul Skenes. If they're unable to re-sign their ace, this team is going absolutely nowhere. Moves like this aren't going to break the internet, but to Pirates fans , they're long-awaited signing that are helping them get back on track.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) watches from the dugout in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

O'Hearn lit the world on fire when he came into the league in 2018-19. From there, he fell off. Thankfully for his sake, he was able to get back on track thanks to a career resurgence with the Baltimore Orioles.

After a short stint with the San Diego Padres at the end of the year, this will be his third team in two years. O'Hearn isn't afraid of the grind, and he's more than prepared to give Pittsburgh his all for these next two years.

