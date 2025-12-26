Pirates Should Move On from Andrew McCutchen

Seeing as the Pittsburgh Pirates have continued to sign veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen to one year contracts, it's safe to assume that continues to be a discussion.

After locking up Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year deal worth nearly $30 million, one has to take a step back and ask where McCutchen fits into this lineup.

At 39-years-old, no one can deny the fact that McCutchen has poured his heart and soul into this franchise. Sure, he may be a cheap $5 million, but just because he's cheap doesn't mean that's where the Pirates need to spend their money.

Re-Signing McCutchen Is Not A Priority

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) celebrates his two run home run in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Between Brandon Lowe and O'Hearn, the Pirates lineup is going to look quite different for the 2026 season. After years of being complacenet and not making moves, it seems like things are finally heating up.

While every team needs a mix of veterans and young rookies to guide them to a playoff berth, the Pirates need to focus on getting younger. Nothing against McCutchen, but how much is he really adding to this team by sticking around for another year?

With 477 at-bats last year, McCutchen hit .239 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs. Sure, his batting average was up from the year prior, but his slugging percentage went from .411 to .367 as his OPS dropped from .739 to .700.

Keep in mind, McCutchen barely played in the outfield last season. While that may be where he shined in the past, as he approaches 40, the team knows he's best suited in the designated hitter position. After their two new additions, it doesn't seem ideal to have McCutchen as the everyday DH.

Ryan O'Hearn Projected To DH

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

If O'Hearn does indeed become the team's designated hitter, where does that leave McCutchen? When it comes to their projected lineup , Bryan Reynolds is the right fielder. There's still a bit of uncertainty in left with Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia, but those are two players that are best suited as everyday outfielders compared to McCutchen.

Depending on his asking price, there's a world where Pittsburgh can bring him back. He's not a pinch runner, he's not a true outfielder anymore, so it really doesn't seem like McCutchen has a spot on this Pirates team anymore. After all he's given to the franchise, that hurts to say, but Pittsburgh is finally making moves so they can't go backwards by handing out contracts for no reason.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!