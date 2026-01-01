Three Logical Pirates Shortstop Trade Targets

For once, Pittsburgh Pirates fans actually have faith in their team making moves. It started with a three-team trade, then spiraled into a first multi-year free agent addition.

Should Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn be joined by Kazuma Okamoto, things would get extremely interesting. That said, Bleacher Reports' Joel Reuter still isn't thrilled with the team's outlook at shortstop.

The shortstop position is one of, if not the most important in the MLB. A difference-making shortstop can change everything in the blink of an eye, and sadly neither Jared Triolor nor Nick Gonzales are going to do that for Pittsburgh.

Both are relatively inexperienced at shortstop, though they've played their fair share of games at the position. With so many tempting names on the market, Reuter is adamant Pittsburgh should explore a trade.

1. CJ Abrams

Reuter flat out said Abrams is a "logical target" for the Pirates which speaks volumes as to how much their front office has improved. In years past, no one would've ever expected Pittsburgh to even be in the same conversation as the Washington Nationals shortstop.

Abrams, 25, has 60+ RBIs in his last three seasons. He's hit 18+ home runs in each of those three seasons as his batting average hasn't dipped below .245. Abrams played 151, 138, and 144 games, respectively. His WAR has been 3.3 or higher each year as the youngster is only going to continue to improve.

2. Alec Bohm

For what it's worth, Bohm has played exclusively first or third base in his career. Adding the 29-year-old could create a bit of a headache as there would be a ton of moving pieces, but seemingly would still be worth the investment.

Bohm had a down year in 2025 after putting up 97 RBIs in 2023 and 2024. If there was ever a time to buy low, it would be now. While this would see Pittsburgh's lineup get a bit older instead of younger, it's not like Lowe (31) or O'Hearn (32) helped solve that issue either.

3. Josh Jung

Once again, Reuter is suggesting an infielder instead of a primary shortstop. Jung, at 27-years-old, is right in the middle of Abrams and Bohm. Unlike Bohm though, Jung hasn't even played first base in his MLB career.

Third base has been Jung's home as he started 120+ games there in 2023 and 2025. Excluding his shortened 2024 season, Jung secured 120+ hits those two years which included 23+ doubles and 60+ RBIs. He may not be the most intriguing option, but he still could be worth a look depending on the price.

