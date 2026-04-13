Three Overreactions to Pirates 9-6 Start

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are off an impressive start to the 2026 season, with a 9-6 record and the top spot in the National League Central division.

After an offseason marked by increased spending and rising optimism, this is the ideal start for the Pirates. It hasn't been perfect, as unexpected issues have already popped up, but the Pirates aren't picky.

The Buccos are rolling as they begin a series against the Washington Nationals. With over 140 games left in the season, nothing is concrete, but these three overreactions are hanging over the team's 9-6 start.

1. Cruz Has Reached the Next Level

Can we officially declare that outfielder Oneil Cruz has reached the next level offensively? The center fielder is still a work in progress defensively, but his offseason adjustments have him off to an electric start to the 2026 campaign.

Through his first 15 games, Cruz looks like the power bat that the Pirates have always envisioned him to be. He leads the team with 20 hits, 13 runs batted in and five homeruns. His .339 batting average is second on the team behind Nick Yorke.

But what's made Cruz's start even more impressive is how well he is performing against left-handed pitching. Unlike the first seasons of his career, Cruz is seeing the ball well and absolutely smashing it. In 2026, he's hitting .476 against left-handed pitchers, nearly doubling his .286 batting average against righties.

2. Pirates Have Best Starting Pitching Staff in National League

What an incredible start it's been for the Pirates' starting pitchers. Mitch Keller has an incredible 1.00 earned run average (ERA) through his first three starts and 18 innings pitched. Braxton Ashcraft has a team-leading 20 strikeouts. Ace Paul Skenes has won two straight after having an out-of-character first start against the New York Mets. The Pirates are 3-0 on days when Carmen Mlodzinski has the starter's mound. Rookie Bubba Chandler is finding his way, and is improving with each start.

It's early, sure, but this staff has the makings of something special. With a Cy Young candidate leading the rotation and the Keller, Ashcraft and Mlodzinksi providing that impressive secondary options, this Pirates team has the chance to be the most dominant staff in the National League.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

3. Marcell Ozuna Should Be DFA'd

It's been a ton of positives for the Pirates to begin the 2026 season, but there's been one glaring problem. Veteran Marcell Ozuna was brought in to heighten the offense in Pittsburgh, but he hasn't found any pop so far.

Through his first 43 at-bats, the 35-year-old is struggling at the plate. He has just three hits, good for a .070 batting average with 12 strikeouts and zero home runs.

This team has a legitimate chance to compete, and no one should be safe if they underperform. A veteran like Ozuna is included in that.

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