One Free Agent Relief Pitcher That Pirates Must Target

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates built a better bullpen towards the end of 2026, but there is always room for improvement.

The Pirates' bullpen woes saw them blow games earlier in the season that would come back to hurt them, especially as they missed the postseason once again.

Pittsburgh made good additions at the trade deadline and had internal improvements, but more is needed if they want to reach their ultimate goal in 2027.

One free agent pitcher that would fit well on the Pirates' pitching staff is right-hander Bryan Abreu.

Why Abreu Makes Sense for the Pirates

Abreu has pitched the past eight seasons for the Houston Astros, featuring heavily in their past six seasons.

His best stretch of play was from 2022 to 2025, putting up a 2.30 ERA over 275 games and 281.2 innings pitched, a 1.13 WHIP and a 12.7 K/9.

Aug 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abreu pitched the second-most innings, posted the sixth-best WAR (6.0), the ninth-lowest ERA and the 10th-highest K/9 of any reliever during that time.

His slider and four-seam fastball combo has resulted in him putting up some of the best whiff and strikeout rates of any pitcher in baseball.

Abreu worked with pitching coach Bill Murphy , then with the Astros, who took the same job with the Pirates ahead of the 2026 season.

He struggled in the first half of 2026, with a 5.81 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP, but bounced back in the second half with a 1.71 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Murphy could play a big role in helping Abreu become the dominant pitcher he once was and make him a big part of a strong Pirates bullpen.

Where Abreu Would Fit in Pirates' Bullpen

Abreu has primarily pitched as a setup man in his career and would serve as an important right-handed high-leverage arm.

The Pirates added Luke Weaver at the trade deadline, and he should assume the setup role next season, but having another option is always important.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver (18) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abreu pitched earlier than the seventh inning once for the Astros in 2026 and hasn't consistently pitched before the seventh inning since 2022.

The Pirates have three right-handed pitchers who should assume more middle reliever/bulk roles in Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez.

Abreu would join Weaver and shutdown closer, left-handed Mason Montgomery , as the three best high-leverage options for the Pirates in 2027, barring any other additions.

Would Pirates Sign Abreu?

Abreu does have some concerns, as would any pitcher, such as an incredibly high walk rate and allowing high hard-hit rates.

The Pirates need more bullpen help for next season, and they can't make the mistake of last offseason, when they didn't add enough.

Abreu has some reasonable contract projections, with The Athletic and ESPN both putting him at one year, $10.5 million and MLB Trade Rumors putting him at two years, $22 million ($11 million AAV).

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) celebrates after the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a number the Pirates need to reach if they want to sign veteran relievers and for what Abreu has done and achieved under Murphy, it makes a lot of sense.

The Pirates will almost certainly set a record for Opening Day payroll, with the current projection at $100 million before any additional moves, and they need to sign players like Abreu, who will help them reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.