One Player Pirates Should Be Building Around in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have optimism for 2027, and after a strong finish to 2026, there's good reason for it.

The Pirates possess a young, talented roster that clinched its first winning season since 2018 and one the front office can build upon for next season, where they hope to make their first postseason since 2015.

Pittsburgh made shortstop Konnor Griffin the future face of the franchise, signing him to a nine-year, $140 million contract extension on April 8, who will help the team become a winner over the next decade.

The 2027 season is crucial for the Pirates, and one player who should be the focal point is center fielder Oneil Cruz, who is entering the prime of his career.

Why Cruz Should Be Someone the Pirates Build Around

The Pirates' center fielder is the outfield leader and showed maturity and growth throughout 2026.

Cruz had a poor 2025 season, particularly from May onward, hitting .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676 in 135 games.

Sep 10, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He still finished with 20 home runs and tied for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases, but there was much left to be desired from his play at the plate and in the outfield, where he still struggled defensively.

Cruz took the offseason to focus on improving defensively, working with four-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and focusing on attacking left-handed pitching, which he struggled massively against.

The results showed themselves, especially against southpaws , where he went from hitting .102/.224/.176 for an OPS of .400 in 2025 to hitting .326/.374/.473 for an OPS of .847 in 2026.

Pittsburgh hit poorly against left-handed pitching, particularly lefty starters, going 18-33 in 2026, but Cruz could play a big role in changing that for 2027.

His fielding was still an issue at times, but Cruz learned to command center field better, especially after his injury, and showed off his athleticism, making great diving plays and displaying his arm strength.

Cruz had the strongest arm of any center fielder in baseball, 97.7 mph, and only Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone had a stronger arm in 2026, 98.7 mph.

He finished 2026 with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases, giving him back-to-back seasons in the 20-30 club, only one of three Pirates players to do it: Barry Bonds (1990-92) and Andy Van Slyke (1987-88).

Cruz is 28 and heads into his second year of arbitration , with the Pirates having two years left of team control over him.

The combination of the best power in baseball, one of the top base stealers, great arm strength and improved defense should make him a dark horse for NL MVP.

He is ready to be the star the Pirates need next season, alongside Griffin, and bring postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh.

Oneil Cruz Can Build Off of Great Ending to 2026

Cruz was excellent in 2026 and was well on his way to his first All-Star nod and more honors, had he not missed time with injury.

He fractured his left hand on a slide at home plate and missed more than two months, June 10-Aug. 17, and 61 games during a pivotal stretch of the season.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz was the first player to join the 10-10 club (10 home runs, 10 stolen bases) in 2026 and hit .264/.350/.472 for an OPS of .822, with 66 hits, 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 21 stolen bases before his injury.

He was on pace for 34 home runs and 53 stolen bases, which would've made him the first Pirates player to join the 30-50 club since Bonds in 1990, who won the NL MVP.

Cruz came back after his injury and was sensational, hitting .314/.404/.517 for an OPS of .921 in 33 games, with 37 hits in 118 at-bats, four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 RBI and nine stolen bases.

It was a great ending to his 2026 season , which was the best in his career so far, batting .280/.368/.486 for an OPS of .854 in 97 games, with 103 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

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