PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have big decisions to make this offseason, including with players on their own team.

The non-tender deadline is at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, when the Pirates will have to tender contracts to players who are arbitration- and pre-arbitration-eligible for 2027.

It features all players who aren't free agents or on long-term deals , such as starting pitcher Mitch Keller, outfielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Konnor Griffin .

The Pirates must tender contracts to those players, or otherwise, they will become free agents.

Looking at the Pirates' Arbitration-Eligible Players

Second-Year Arbitration-Eligible

Player (Position) Service Time Projected Arbitration Salary (MLB Trade Rumors) Oneil Cruz (CF) (4.110) $6.3 Million Yohan Ramírez (RHP) (4.115) $1.5 Million

First-Year Arbitration-Eligible

Player (Position) Service Time Projected Arbitration Salary (MLB Trade Rumors) Paul Skenes (RHP) (3.000) $7.2 Million Nick Gonzales (3B/2B) (3.018) $3.1 Million Spencer Horwitz (1B/DH) (2.152) (Super Two) $2.5 Million Jared Jones (RHP) (3.000) $2.1 Million Jared Triolo (UTL) (3.071) $1.8 Million Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP) (3.081) $1.6 Million Henry Davis (C) (3.039) $1.4 Million Akil Baddoo (OF) (3.082) $1.3 Million Endy Rodríguez (C/1B) (3.044) $1.2 Million

Arbitration-eligible players are those with three years of service time or more, and can argue for their salary for the next season.

Players will present a salary, and the team can accept it and sign them to that for the next season, or present another salary, which will go to an arbitration panel, which will side with one party.

The Pirates have 11 arbitration-eligible players , two second-year players and eight first-year.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez are second-year eligible. Right-handed pitchers Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski and Paul Skenes; catchers Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez and infielders Nick Gonzales, Spencer Horwitz are first-year eligible.

Horwitz is the exception to the other Pirates players in that he is a Super Two player , which is the top 22% of players between two and three years of service time.

The Pirates should tender contracts to most of these players, and it would be a big surprise if they didn't.

Skenes is the most important player here , and he could set a first-year arbitration salary record, which Dallas Kuechel set for 2016 at $7.25 million.

Cruz would be in line for the second-biggest payday, which comes after his best season in a Pirates uniform, even with two months missed with a fractured left hand.

Mlodzinski and Ramírez are important parts of the bullpen, while Jones was excellent to end 2026 and will be a big part of the Pirates' rotation.

Triolo, Gonzales and Horwitz will feature somewhere in the Pirates' infield, and both Davis and Rodríguez will compete for catching opportunities.

Outfielder Akil Baddoo , whom the Pirates claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Nov. 3, would be the only player who would be at risk of being non-tendered.

Overview of Pirates' Pre-Arbitration Players

Positon Outfielder Outfielder (6) Billy Cook, Jhostynxon Garcia, Mitch Jebb, Jake Mangum, Ronny Simon, Esmerlyn Valdez Infielder (3) Jack Brannigan, Jacob Gonzalez, Nick Yorke Utility Man (1) Tyler Callihan Catcher (2) Rafael Flores Jr., Axiel Plaz Pitchers (Right-Handed) (8) Braxton Ashcraft, Lake Bachar, Bubba Chandler, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington, Antwone Kelly, Noah Murdock Pitchers (Left-Handed) (4) Hunter Barco, Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk

The Pirates have 24 pre-arbitration players, who are those who have less than three years of service time and aren't in the Super Two range.

All these players will make around the MLB minimum salary for next season, which hasn't been established since there is no new collective bargaining agreement, but was $780,000 in 2026.

Expect the Pirates to keep all of these players and sign them to a one-year deal, as they will pay a small salary for each.

Some of the more notable names include starting pitchers Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, outfielders Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez , catcher Rafael Flores Jr. and closer Mason Montgomery.