Pirates' Henry Davis Blasts First Career Grand Slam

Henry Davis hit his first career grand slam in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night, launching a 396-foot drive off Houston Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-2 lead and cap a huge two-out rally at Minute Maid Park.

The blast came after the Pirates fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the third, when Astros hitters got to Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes for two runs. Davis’ grand slam scored Marcell Ozuna , Jhostynxon Garcia, and Jared Triolo. Ozuna singled, Garcia was hit by a pitch and Triolo walked, all with two outs.

Davis got all of the baseball, sending it off the top of the train tracks in left field with an exit velocity of 107.7 mph and a launch angle of 35 degrees. He knew it was gone and dropped his bat immediately for an emphatic bat flip as the ball carried 396 feet.

It was another prodigious display of power in what has become routine f or the Pirates offense this season. They currently rank 10th in Major League Baseball in total home runs (72). This comes only one season after finishing last in MLB in home runs in 2025 by over 30 home runs (118).

The home run was Davis’ fifth of the season, all of which have come in his last 30 games. He now has three home runs in his last eight games, a hopeful sign for a player who entered the night with a .145/.242/.541 slash line.

The negative noise on social media towards Davis has only increased since fellow catcher Endy Rodriguez was promoted. Rodriguez is hitting .300/.500/.467 with one home run and five RBIs.

The grand slam boosted Pittsburgh’s win probability from 30.2 percent to 69.8 percent. It is the second game of their three-game series in Houston. The Pirates won the first game of the series by a score of 10-6.

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