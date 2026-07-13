Pirates' Sweep Creates Bittersweet Break for Don Kelly

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' clubhouse at PNC Park buzzed with the energy of a statement-making weekend, music blaring as the players packed their bags for a few days off. Three games, three wins against the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The sweep had pushed the Pirates to 50-47 at the All-Star break, their best first-half mark since 2015.

But for manager Don Kelly, the satisfaction of the accomplishment was tempered by an inconvenient reality: his team had to stop playing.

"When you get the offense rolling like that and have a series like that, you don't neccasrily want to shut it down," Kelly said in his post-game media availability Sunday. "It'll be a good break, and we'll be ready to come out on the other side."

The Pirates outscored the Brewers 24-11 over the three-game series, punctuating the weekend with a 14-5 victory Sunday that featured a 10-run fourth inning. The offensive explosion came after two nail-biting wins during a doubleheader Saturday, showcasing the consistency Kelly has been searching for throughout the first half.

"I don't know if it's much of a statement," Kelly said, downplaying the significance of the sweep. "We continue to look at it one day, one game at a time. I thought yesterday we did a great job of staying with it in the first game, coming through Valdez with a huge hit, and then the bullpen in both games stepping up and specifically in the second to hold that lead like that 3-2 against a good offense like the Brewers."

The fourth inning on Sunday provided the exclamation point. After a home run opened the scoring, the Pirates continued with patient, quality at-bats, pushing across 10 runs before the inning ended. They scored seven runs before recording an out.

"Then today to come out and have put the at-bats together that we were able to—scoring 10 runs—and again, we had the home run, but the home run was first and then continued to stack the at-bats together," Kelly said.

Skenes Navigates Long Inning

Starter Paul Skenes was sharp through four innings Sunday, but the extended offensive outburst in the bottom of the fourth created a unique challenge for the young right-hander. He waited almost 40 minutes between innings.

"Paul was fantastic. He was on his game," Kelly said. "That long inning I think got to him a little bit with the length. I don't know how long it was, but it was a good bit of time while we were hitting."

When the Brewers scratched across a couple of runs in the top of the fourth, the Pirates answered immediately.

"Came right back, scored," Kelly said. "To have the inning that we did was really big adding on."

Kelly's decision to remove Skenes in the sixth inning was based on visual cues rather than a predetermined pitch count.

"Just didn't want to mess with it with the lead," Kelly explained. "The bottom of the fifth started to get a little bit long too. That's when we got Mattson going. The first batter to Chourio, he fell behind. He was 95, velo seemed to be down a little bit, which it was at the beginning of the fifth inning too. He got back up there in the fifth inning, but it took him some pitches to do it."

The bullpen held firm, with Mattson and Kelly combining to preserve the large lead.

Bottom of the Order Delivers

The series was defined in large part by contributions from the bottom third of the Pirates' lineup. Jared Triolo, Henry Davis, and Ozuna provided critical production throughout the weekend.

"Ozuna, I thought yesterday he grounded out in the first at-bat that stayed inside," Kelly said. "He hit the ball hard to first and it was on a tough pitch. Then today to stay inside, go to right center. Henry went to right center yesterday in a huge at-bat to start the rally in the first game."

Triolo's recent hard contact finally translated into results.

"Triolo, we saw him going the other way, hitting the ball," Kelly said. "He's been hitting the ball hard for the last three weeks or month, and specifically in the last week or so, just not much to show for it. Good to see him get some hits there today."

Davis provided one of the weekend's signature moments with a home run one pitch after attempting to lay a bunt down.

Henry Davis makes it a 4-run inning for the @Pirates! pic.twitter.com/imHvg2LJQX — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

"He was on his own to do that and then ends up hitting the home run," Kelly said. "Then later came up, guy on second, nobody out, bunting [again], and didn't get it down and was able to stay with it, get a big base hit."

Valdez's Trajectory Highlights Organizational Depth

Esmerlyn Valdez , who was in High-A Greensboro at this time last year, has emerged as a key contributor amid a rash of injuries to Pittsburgh's roster.

"The professionalism of his at-bats has been phenomenal," Kelly said. "He's been a huge part of this being able to sustain. It's tough. We've dealt with some injuries to some pretty key players, and guys like Billy Cook and Jake Mangum stepping up and being able to fill those gaps has been huge."

Division Context Adds Weight

The sweep of the Brewers carried additional significance in the NL Central standings, though Kelly maintained his characteristic focus on the process rather than the result.

"When we play in division, it does add a little bit to it," Kelly said. "Play the way we did in these three games to win them in the fashion that we did in different ways and different guys stepping up and going into the break."

Kelly's message to his players ahead of the four-day break was clear: enjoy the time off but remain ready.

"Hope guys enjoy the break and have fun, and also ready to come out on Friday," he said. "Got another good game coming up on Friday."

50 Wins at the Break: Progress Without Satisfaction

The Pirates' 50-47 record marks the first time since 2015 that the club has reached the 50-win mark before the All-Star break. But Kelly emphasized that the milestone is a waypoint, not a destination.

"It's positive. We're not there yet," Kelly said. "There was a lot of talk made about the stretch that we were going into that we're in the middle of right now. Just proud of the way the guys have competed through it. Blocking the outside noise and just showing up every single day regardless of what happens the day before. Started in Philly and then Washington and then coming home against two good teams, Atlanta and Milwaukee. I like the way that we're competing."

When asked whether 50 wins at the break excites him given the team's stated belief that there's more to achieve, Kelly acknowledged the potential while maintaining perspective.

"I think that our goal is to show up every day and get better and to go out and compete to win a baseball game, and I think that we're doing that," he said.

"We've done a good job of that. Is there a little bit more consistency? I think that there is. When you're going through a baseball season, it's a long 162. I think we've done a really good job of being resilient, continuing to persevere through some ups and downs, and that's what it's going to take as we go through the rest of the season, too."

Looking Ahead

The Pirates will resume play Friday with a three game road series against the Cleveland Guardians. Jared Jones will likely get the first start on Friday, with Braxton Ashcraft and Paul Skenes set to follow. Pittsburgh could rearrange the rotation a bit to minimize Ashcraft's innings, but the starting pitchers will not be announced until after the All-Star Game.

Kelly's challenge will be maintaining the momentum his team built over the weekend while navigating the natural disruption of the break.

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