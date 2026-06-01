PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed some offensive production this weekend and showed it throughout in their sweep of the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park.

The Pirates came back to walk-it-off, 6-5 in the series opener on May 29, scored a lot of runs early and added some extra ones to win 10-9 in the second game and then used a five-run fifth inning to get the sweep, 9-3 in the series finale.

Pittsburgh is one of the best hitting teams in baseball , ranking in the top five in most categories and came through in a big way once again, as they scored a total of 25 runs over three days, an 8.3 average.

The Pirates are 32-28 through 60 games, still fourth in the competitive National League Central Division, but it's a good record for a team that is looking to stay in the race for a spot in the postseason.

Pirates Getting Offensive Contributions From Everyone

What's made the Pirates offense so impressive this season is that they have gotten contributions from so many different players, that anyone can have a big game at any time.

The Pirates had 10 different hitters amass 25 hits and drove in 24 RBI, with six different hitters mashing seven home runs against the Twins as well.

Pittsburgh also got unlikely home runs from Jake Mangum and Nick Gonzales, who got their first home runs of the season, with Gonzales ending the second-longest active streak in MLB at 412 at-bats.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) greets left fielder Jake Mangum (28) crossing home plate to score a run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ryan O'Hearn returned from the 10-day injured list and hit a home run in his first at-bat in the series finale, while first baseman Spencer Horwitz hit his second leadoff home run in a week in the second game.

Bryan Reynolds also hit just his second career walk-off home run in the series opener, a two-run shot that gave them a big win after back-to-back disappointing losses to end their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Konnor Griffin had four hits in nine at-bats in the designated hitter spot, showing off his speed too, which the Pirates will miss with him going on the 10-day injured list .

What performances like these do for the Pirates is it makes it tough for other teams to really plan for them, particularly for their pitching staff.

While the Pirates do have their star players, their backend of the lineup hitters coming through is crucial for their success moving forward and it allows the top bats to have even better outings too.

Oneil Cruz Finds Power Again

Center fielder Oneil Cruz showed off his power with two home runs in the series, after hitting just two home runs prior in May.

His first home run was a solo home run into the Allegheny River in the series opener, hitting it 110.8 mph off the bat and 450 feet over the right field wall.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) runs after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cruz became the second player to hit two home runs off the fly into the Allegheny River, last doing it vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on June 22, 2024, and it was just the seventh time that it's happened. Former Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (2016-20) was the other player who did it and plays for the Twins currently.

He then hit a three-run home run in the second contest to cap off a six-run second inning to give the Pirates a 7-1 lead.

Cruz hit that ball into the Pirates bullpen, 110.8 mph off the bat and 420 feet to center field for another impressive home run.

He's having a strong season so far , slashing .255/.330/.464 for an OPS of .794, with 60 hits, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 RBI and 19 stolen bases on 22 attempts.

Cruz may lead MLB in strikeouts with 91, but he's also on pace for 35 home runs and 51 stolen bases, something only Pirates player has ever done, which was Barry Bonds in 1990, when he hit 33 home runs and stole 52 bases en route to a National League MVP.

He may not end up as NL MVP, but Cruz showing his power again is crucial for a Pirates team that will take every bit of it.

Braxton Ashcraft Is a Top Pitcher in Baseball

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft was sensational in his outing vs. the Twins in the series finale, showing the very best of what he has to offer.

Ashcraft gave up two runs over six innings of work and struck out a career-high 11 batters, while walking none in the victory, getting a 47% whiff rate and excelling with his four-seam fastball and curveball.

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He caps off an incredible month of May, with a 4-0 record over six starts, a 1.99 ERA over 40.2 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to five walks, a .221 batting average allowed and a 0.93 WHIP.

Ashcraft is proving he's one of the best pitchers in baseball at the moment, with his 81 strikeouts tied for sixth-most in MLB, his 74.2 innings pitched fifth-most in baseball and his 2.77 ERA the 12th-lowest amongst qualified MLB pitchers.

If he continues this level of pitching, Ashcraft will end up making his first All-Star game and make the Pirates rotation one of the best in baseball.

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