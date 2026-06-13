Pitching Prospect Proves Pirates Right After Promotion

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave a big opportunity to one of their best pitchers in the farm system and he took advantage of it in the best way he could.

Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Khristian Curtis made his debut for Triple-A Indianapolis, earning the start as they hosted Columbus (Cleveland Guardians) at Victory Field on June 13.

Curtis excelled in this outing, allowing just one hit and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings and tying his season-high with 10 strikeouts over 90 pitches in the 6-1 victory for Indianapolis.

It's a great start for Curtis in Triple-A and bodes well for future starts like this and his development into the pitcher the Pirates hope he can be.

10. STRIKEOUTS.



In his first Triple-A game, Khristian Curtis punched out 10 batters – tying his career high. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LbSaXnsnWp — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) June 13, 2026

How Curtis Dominated Columbus

Curtis had almost no trouble during his start, aside from a walk in the second inning and in the sixth inning before he departed, plus a single in the fifth inning.

He mostly went with his four-seam fastball, hitting as high as 97.0 mph, but also mixed in his cutter and changeup too, with his slider less so.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Khristian Curtis (96) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Curtis utilized his fastball and cutter early on, throwing his changeup more consistently later on.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 33/90 (37%) 95.7 mph Cutter 24/90 (27%) 91.8 mph Changeup 22/90 (24%) 85.3 mph Slider 11/90 (12%) 84.5 mph

He struck out two batters in the first inning, three batters in the second inning, one batter each the next two innings, two strikeouts in the fifth inning and then one more in the sixth inning.

His changeup was his most effective pitch, with seven whiffs on 13 swings (54% whiff rate) and five strikeouts, while also getting three strkeouts on his fastball, withsix whiffs on 13 swings (46% whiff rate).

Pitch Whiff Rate Strikeouts Four-Seam Fastball 46% (6/13) 3 Cutter 36% (5/14) 1 Changeup 54% (7/13) 5 Slider 25% (1/4) 1

Curtis got the chance to work with Pirates catcher Joey Bart in this win, as Bart started his rehab assignment with Indianapolis the same day.

Bart also came through a two-run home run in a six-run fifth-inning for Indianapolis, which helped earn Curtis the victory.

Why This Start is So Important for Curtis

Curtis spent all of this season with Double-A Altoona, before his promotion , where he posted a record of 0-7 in 12 starts, a 4.73 ERA over 53.1 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts and 25 walks, a .215 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.28 WHIP.

This was just his first win of the year and only his third scoreless outing, with his previous two with Altoona, he threw just 3.2 innings.

Curtis is one of the top pitching prospects in the Pirates farm system, with Baseball America and MLB Pipeline ranking him 11th and 21st, respectively, and the closest of their prospecs that hasn't made their MLB debut yet.

Him making his MLB debut this season isn't certain, but a great start to his time at Triple-A is always an important development that the Pirates will keep note of.

Curtis has a strong pitch mix, with his fastball and changeup performing well in that first start, and he'll have time to improve on it in Indianapolis.

He'll need to lessen the home runs he gave up with Altoona, 1.18 HR/9, but his 11.75 K/9 is incredibly encouraging so far, two strikeouts higher than his past two seasons, 9.68 K/9.

Curtis is trending towards making the Pirates next season and if he shows improvements at Triple-A, he'll definitely be on the right path towards a 40-man roster spot this offseason.

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