Pirates Trade Relief Pitcher to Mariners

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates moved on from a veteran relief pitcher, giving him a chance with another team.

The Pirates traded right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer to the Seattle Mariners, according to Alex Stumpf . Fulmer was with Triple-A Indianapolis before this and wasn't on the Pirates 40-man roster.

No return was announced for Fulmer yet, but it's likely just cash considerations, which is a normal return for a pitcher like Fulmer.

It's the second trade in the past week for the Pirates, as they sent left-handed relief pitcher Joe La Sorsa to the Boston Red Sox on June 4.

Why the Pirates Made This Move

The Pirates have made a number of moves with their farm system, shuffling around different prospects to where they see fit.

Moving on from La Sorsa, who triggered his upward mobility clause, and trading Fulmer, who is 32 years old, makes space for other pitcher to earn promotions.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joe La Sorsa throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The Reds won, 13-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pirates promoted three pitchers from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis, including top prospect in right-hander Khristian Curtis , plus right-hander Derek Diamond and left-hander Jaden Woods.

Pittsburgh clearly didn't have future plans for the likes of Fulmer and La Sorsa, so moving on from them ends up benefitting players they see making an impact at the major league level in the future.

Carson Fulmer Tenure with Pirates

Fulmer has had four stints in the Pirates organization, never making an appearance at the major league level.

He posted a 2-2 record in 16 outings and two starts this season at Triple-A, a 6.35 ERA over 34.0 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts to 15 walks, a .299 batting average allowed and a 1.65 WHIP after signing a minor league contract with the team on Feb. 21.

Mar 16, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carson Fulmer (41) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fulmer signed a minor league contract back on Dec. 21, 2024 and spent two months at Indianapolis, where he went 1-3 in six starts and 13 outings, posting a 4.64 ERA over 42.2 innings pitched, 38 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .267 BAA and a 1.41 WHIP.

The Pirates then released Fulmer on June 2, 2025 and then who signed with the Los Angeles Angels on June 4, and spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Fulmer first joined the Pirates on Aug. 24, 2020, when they claimed him off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

The Pirates designated Fulmer for assignment on Sept. 2, with the Baltimore Orioles claiming him off waivers on Sept. 5, then after they designated him for assignment on Sept. 8, the Pirates claimed him back of waivers on Sept. 21.

Pittsburgh then designated him for assignment on March 7, 2021, ending his second stint with them.

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