Pirates 2026 Rule 5 Draft Eligible Players
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong farm system that other MLB teams may look at for future talent this offseason.
The deadline for protecting players from the Rule 5 Draft is 6:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, when MLB teams have to place players on the 40-man roster or keep them exposed for selection.
Players taken in the Rule 5 Draft must spend the majority of the following season with the MLB team that selects them, so only players who can contribute at the major league level are generally taken.
An impending lockout when the current CBA expires at midnight on Dec. 2 could threaten the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 9 during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
MLB teams will still look to protect players and the Pirates have many players that could get selected.
First-Year Pirates Players Eligible for Rule 5 Draft
Player
Position
Jaiker Garcia, Andrew Moore, Garrett McMillan, Adolfo Oviedo, Carlson Reed, Peyton Stumbo, Landon Tompkins
RHP
Inner Lobo, Connor Oliver, Hunter Furtado
LHP
Axiel Plaz, Richard Ramirez
C
Tony Blanco Jr.
1B
Termarr Johnson
2B
Jhonny Severino
3B
Yordanny De Los Santos
SS
Mitch Jebb
OF
Players who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft either signed at 18 or younger and are five seasons past their signing, or signed at 19 or older and are four seasons after their signing.
The Pirates have 17 players, 10 pitchers and seven position players who are first-year eligible for the 2026 Rule 5 Draft.
Pittsburgh's most important player on this list is second baseman Termarr Johnson, their first round selection in 2022, the fourth overall pick out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.
Johnson would've been a lock for the Pirates to protect, but after a difficult 2026 season, he struggled at the plate and then suffered tears to the ACL and LCL, requiring left knee ACL reconstruction and an LCL procedure.
The Pirates are optimistic Johnson will come back earlier than his return date, but a serious injury like that will keep teams away.
Outfielder Mitch Jebb performed well for Triple-A Indianapolis and could earn a 40-man roster spot if the Pirates think he could be a depth piece in 2027.
The other position players haven't played above High-A Greensboro, so while many of them have had success, they are still another year or two away from playing at the major league level.
None of the 10 pitchers will be serious candidates for the Rule 5 Draft, but Garrett McMillan, who was injured most of 2026, and Connor Oliver, a southpaw starter, could be so in the future.
Previously Eligible Pirates Players for Rule 5 Draft
Pitchers
Player
RHP or LHP
Jarrod Bayless
RHP
Victor Cabreja
LHP
Hung-Leng Chang
RHP
Po-Yu Chen
RHP
Jaycob Deese
RHP
Derek Diamond
RHP
Nick Dombkowski
LHP
Alessandro Ercolani
LHP
Junior Flores
RHP
Jose Garces
RHP
Owen Kellington
RHP
Kyle Larsen
RHP
Joshua Loeschorn
RHP
Justin Meis
RHP
Bryan Mena
RHP
Greiber Mendez
RHP
Brandon Neeck
LHP
Cy Nielson
LHP
Dominic Perachi
LHP
Anthony Solometo
LHP
Sean Sullivan
RHP
Alexis Torres
RHP
Michael Walsh
RHP
Position Players
Player
Position
Nick Cimillo
1B
Keiner Delgado, Javier Rivas
INF
Mike Jarvis, Lonnie White Jr.
OF
The Pirates have 28 players, 23 pitchers and five position players who were previously eligible for the Rule 5 Draft before this season.
Derek Diamond is the most intriguing pitcher, who the Pirates named the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, the best relief pitcher in their farm system.
He's had success since becoming a relief pitcher, and will look to make an MLB roster next season, with the Rule 5 Draft as one avenue to do that.
Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. is the most intriguing position player that could go in the Rule 5 Draft.
White had a breakout season with Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, hitting .270/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 114 games with 26 home runs.
He will turn 24 years old before next season, and while he finally stayed healthy this season, his high strikeout rate, 32%, won't help convince MLB teams to give him a shot on their roster in 2027.
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.