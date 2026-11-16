Pirates 2026 Rule 5 Draft Eligible Players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong farm system that other MLB teams may look at for future talent this offseason.

The deadline for protecting players from the Rule 5 Draft is 6:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, when MLB teams have to place players on the 40-man roster or keep them exposed for selection.

Players taken in the Rule 5 Draft must spend the majority of the following season with the MLB team that selects them, so only players who can contribute at the major league level are generally taken.

An impending lockout when the current CBA expires at midnight on Dec. 2 could threaten the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 9 during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

MLB teams will still look to protect players and the Pirates have many players that could get selected.

First-Year Pirates Players Eligible for Rule 5 Draft

Player Position Jaiker Garcia, Andrew Moore, Garrett McMillan, Adolfo Oviedo, Carlson Reed, Peyton Stumbo, Landon Tompkins RHP Inner Lobo, Connor Oliver, Hunter Furtado LHP Axiel Plaz, Richard Ramirez C Tony Blanco Jr. 1B Termarr Johnson 2B Jhonny Severino 3B Yordanny De Los Santos SS Mitch Jebb OF

Players who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft either signed at 18 or younger and are five seasons past their signing, or signed at 19 or older and are four seasons after their signing.

The Pirates have 17 players, 10 pitchers and seven position players who are first-year eligible for the 2026 Rule 5 Draft.

Pittsburgh's most important player on this list is second baseman Termarr Johnson, their first round selection in 2022, the fourth overall pick out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Termarr Johnson (81) reacts after hitting an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson would've been a lock for the Pirates to protect, but after a difficult 2026 season, he struggled at the plate and then suffered tears to the ACL and LCL , requiring left knee ACL reconstruction and an LCL procedure.

The Pirates are optimistic Johnson will come back earlier than his return date, but a serious injury like that will keep teams away.

Outfielder Mitch Jebb performed well for Triple-A Indianapolis and could earn a 40-man roster spot if the Pirates think he could be a depth piece in 2027.

The other position players haven't played above High-A Greensboro, so while many of them have had success, they are still another year or two away from playing at the major league level.

None of the 10 pitchers will be serious candidates for the Rule 5 Draft, but Garrett McMillan, who was injured most of 2026, and Connor Oliver, a southpaw starter, could be so in the future.

Previously Eligible Pirates Players for Rule 5 Draft

Pitchers

Player RHP or LHP Jarrod Bayless RHP Victor Cabreja LHP Hung-Leng Chang RHP Po-Yu Chen RHP Jaycob Deese RHP Derek Diamond RHP Nick Dombkowski LHP Alessandro Ercolani LHP Junior Flores RHP Jose Garces RHP Owen Kellington RHP Kyle Larsen RHP Joshua Loeschorn RHP Justin Meis RHP Bryan Mena RHP Greiber Mendez RHP Brandon Neeck LHP Cy Nielson LHP Dominic Perachi LHP Anthony Solometo LHP Sean Sullivan RHP Alexis Torres RHP Michael Walsh RHP

Position Players

Player Position Nick Cimillo 1B Keiner Delgado, Javier Rivas INF Mike Jarvis, Lonnie White Jr. OF

The Pirates have 28 players, 23 pitchers and five position players who were previously eligible for the Rule 5 Draft before this season.

Derek Diamond is the most intriguing pitcher, who the Pirates named the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, the best relief pitcher in their farm system.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Derek Diamond | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

He's had success since becoming a relief pitcher, and will look to make an MLB roster next season, with the Rule 5 Draft as one avenue to do that.

Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. is the most intriguing position player that could go in the Rule 5 Draft.

White had a breakout season with Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, hitting .270/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 114 games with 26 home runs.

He will turn 24 years old before next season, and while he finally stayed healthy this season, his high strikeout rate, 32%, won't help convince MLB teams to give him a shot on their roster in 2027.