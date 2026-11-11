Pirates Must Fend Off Competition for Brandon Lowe

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a chance to be even better in 2027, but doing that without Brandon Lowe won't be easy.

Lowe is a free agent this offseason, and with the General Managers' Meetings underway at the ARIA Resort and Casino, there is already talk of signing the star second baseman.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network said that, "A lot of interest early is coming from the American League East," for Lowe and the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have interest in him, per Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet Canada .

It's tough competition for the Pirates, but they'll have to play hard if they want to bring back their best hitter from 2026.

Why AL East Teams Have Interest in Lowe

Lowe had a fantastic season for the Pirates, not only showing that he is still the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, but defensively too.

He went from a liability at second base, posting -14 defensive runs saved (DRS), -14 outs above average (OAA) and -10 fielding run value (FRV), to putting up +13 DRS, +15 OAA and +12 FRV.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe was a National League Gold Glove Award finalist , and that's played a big role in AL East teams looking at him.

"One of the things that the American League East and other teams noticed this year was that his defense in Pittsburgh improved significantly," Morosi said.

Lowe's power is also something that AL East teams and others will want, as his 35 home runs were the second-most in his career and the most for a Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019.

The New York Yankees need a second baseman, as it's unlikely they re-sign Jazz Chisholm Jr. ; the Blue Jays need power after a poor 2026 showing; the Boston Red Sox would always take a player like Lowe and the Baltimore Orioles could move on from Jackson Holliday.

A reunion with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played from 2018 to 2025 before they traded Lowe to the Pirates last offseason, also can't be ruled out.

How the Pirates Can Beat Out the Competition

The Pirates want Lowe back, which general manager Ben Cherington reiterated on Nov. 10 during the GM Meetings, but also acknowledged that Lowe has put himself in a great position for a big payday.

Small-market teams like the Pirates can't outspend big-market teams like the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees, so outbidding them isn't very likely.

The Pirates did extend Lowe the qualifying offer , $23.15 million for 2027, but he will most likely look to earn the most through a long-term contract.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lowe said at the end of the season he would be open to staying with the Pirates, and there are a few reasons why he would benefit from doing so.

He is already a leader in the Pirates' clubhouse, has made himself known in the Pittsburgh community by doing charity and work off-the-field and already is familiar with the team, who want him back next season.

Lowe, outside of a return to Tampa Bay, would have to ingratiate himself with another team and may not have the same role or impact he would in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates also would likely be willing to go further in years than other teams, even if the AAV (average annual value) of the salary is lower, maybe four or five years, rather than the three years he'll likely get from most ball clubs.

Lowe is 32 and has a lengthy injury history, which could turn other teams away from bringing him on long-term.

The Pirates should assume the risk of his regression later on in the contract, as the 2027 season is far too important for them not to build on and finally end their long postseason drought.