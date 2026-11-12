Ben Cherington Addresses Mitch Keller’s Future With Pirates

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates rotation is one of their strongest units and could be one of the best in baseball in 2027, but they need everyone to step up for that to happen.

Mitch Keller is the veteran of the Pirates' rotation and is coming off a poor 2026 campaign that ended with an injury in early August .

It's a huge offseason for Keller, who is looking to prove he can be the All-Star pitcher the Pirates believed in when they signed him to his contract extension in 2024.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington also has to make the right moves to improve the Pirates before the Dec. 1 lockout , and Keller's name will surely come up over the next few weeks.

Keller Working Back From Injury

The 2026 season ended quite early for Keller, who the Pirates placed on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury on Aug. 2.

It was the first time that Keller had an injured list stint since 2021 and he's been incredibly reliable for the Pirates, who have needed him pitching 30+ starts and 150+ innings the previous four seasons.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cherington spoke to the media on Nov. 10 at the General Managers' Meetings at the ARIA Resort and Casino and showed confidence in Keller getting back healthy for 2027.

"Good. He's going to have a normal offseason," Cherington said. "You know, we don't anticipate any limitations with his offseason. He's basically recovered from the injury. He's throwing. He hasn't been off a mound yet, but that'll happen. You know, at a normal time in the offseason.

"We've been, we've been in touch with him. We've visited him. I haven't personally, but our staff has visited him already in Iowa this offseason.

"He's in a really good spot physically, mentally, ready to attack the offseason. We believe, and you know, betting on good things from him next year."

Pirates Want More From Keller in 2027

Keller had the second-worst season of his career in 2026, with only his 6.17 ERA and 5-11 record in 23 starts in 2021, his first year in the Pirates' rotation.

He finished with a 6-8 record in 22 starts, with a 5.29 ERA over 115.2 innings, 89 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .259 BAA and a 1.37 WHIP this season.

Jun 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller actually had a strong start to 2026 , with a 4-1 record through his first eight starts, with six quality starts (at least six innings, three runs or less allowed), a 2.87 ERA, a .206 BAA and a 1.04 WHIP.

His start against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 13 saw him take a perfect game into the fifth inning, then give up six runs in that frame in a 10-4 loss.

Keller never got back to his best form after that, with a 2-7 record in his last 14 starts, a 6.95 ERA over 68.2 innings, 54 strikeouts to 28 walks and 13 home runs allowed.

He posted the second-highest ERA and tied for the second-most losses among pitchers with at least 60 innings thrown over that time.

The Pirates have a young rotation with Paul Skenes as the second-most veteran starter heading into his fourth season, while Jared Jones and Braxton Ashcraft will start their second full season and then Bubba Chandler will do the same after his rookie year.

Keller's reliability and solid performances have been huge for the Pirates in recent years and Cherington knows they need that again from him next season.

"No doubt, it's a really important part of the team going into '27," Cherington said. We do need more out of him in 2027. I think he knows that.

"I think he was also pitching through some things this year and trying to grind through some things, and probably wasn't at his full capacity for parts of the season, but bottom line, you know, we know he's capable of more, and we need it, and, and he knows that too."

Trading Keller for More Flexibility?

The Pirates have a roster that's close to finally making the postseason for the first time since 2015, but they still need to make additions.

Pittsburgh is also projected to have a $100 million payroll for 2027, which doesn't include any new additions.

Keller has the Pirates' highest salary next season at $18.5 million, the fourth year of his five-year, $77 million contract extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates could move Keller, who's been rumored in trade talks in previous seasons, and try to free up some payroll for other additions, such as bullpen, third base, a right-handed power bat that can hit lefties, or even a left-handed starting pitcher.

Cherington spent time at the GM Meetings laying the groundwork for moves to happen, and a trade for Keller could happen before the lockout.

The Pirates GM doesn't feel the need to immediately make a move, but isn't opposed to making a move to make the roster better, although he still showed faith in Keller and hopes for the best from him in 2027.

"I think partly by not really needing to make any decisions right now on when guys are pitching and how we construct the staff and roles and everything, like it's you know it's competition," Cherington said.

"It's got, you know, stuff's got to be earned, and if there's ways to make the team better through the rotation, then we're going to pursue that.

"Like there's nothing that's out of bounds, and at the same time, we know that we know what Mitch is capable of, and best outcome for him, best outcome for the Pirates, as he comes in and he's clearly one of those guys we're counting on, you know, 32 times a year. I believe, I'm betting on that. That'll be the outcome that we get."