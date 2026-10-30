Pirates 2027 Prediction Doesn't Bring Any Extra Excitement

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have high aspirations for what they can achieve next season, but they have some doubters.

Zachary D. Rymer of the Bleacher Report predicted the Pirates will go 84-78 in 2027, another winning season, but missing out on the playoffs once again.

It's just a two-win improvement for the Pirates and Rymer sees one big reason for whether they make the postseason or not.

"The Pirates got close to making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but further progress in 2027 will hinge on fixing Paul Skenes," Rymer wrote.

Why the Pirates May Not Make the Postseason in 2027

The Pirates had one of the better seasons in recent history in 2026, with an 82-80 record, clinching their first winning season since 2018.

Pittsburgh was in the race for the National League Wild Card, but a poor stretch of games from late July to mid-August, 7-16, doomed them from staying in it.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates were terrible against left-handed pitching , 18-33 against starters, and were unable to find any success against them throughout the year.

Pittsburgh also had a poor bullpen for most of the season, until the trade deadline helped them add some decent pieces.

The Pirates had a strong lineup, but long-term injuries to first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and center fielder Oneil Cruz doomed them offensively.

Skenes, who Rymer mentioned, also didn't have the season he wanted, posting a 10-11 record and a 3.82 ERA, almost twice as much as his previous two seasons.

The Pirates could also lose Brandon Lowe as a free agent, who led the team and all MLB second basemen with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

Making the postseason means that the Pirates need to get far more right than they did in 2026, and they must show more this offseason to do so.

Why the Pirates May Prove Doubters Wrong

The Pirates may have their flaws, but they have many positives too with great reason for optimism.

Pittsburgh has a fantastic starting rotation, which could see Skenes bounce back, Braxton Ashcraft build off of his first All-Star nod, Jared Jones be healthy for a full season, Mitch Keller come back from a poor 2026 and an injury and Bubba Chandler greatly improve as a sophomore.

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates bullpen was a weak point in 2026, but the emergence of Mason Montgomery as the best closer in baseball and Luke Weaver joining at the trade deadline as his setup man could make for one of the better pairings in the game.

Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez will all have important roles in the Pirates' bullpen as well, occupying a wide variety of roles.

The Pirates also have a lineup that was one of the best in baseball in the first half of the season, with many players who could excel next season.

Griffin will be healthy for his sophomore season. Cruz had his best year in 2026, despite injuries, and both O'Hearn and Horwitz were brilliant in the first half before their injuries.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds led all of MLB with 40 doubles and was also fantastic before the All-Star break.

The Pirates re-signing Lowe could still happen , and if so, would keep a strong lineup intact and ready to compete for the postseason.