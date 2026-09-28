Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Led MLB in One Stat in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had another strong season in 2026 and even finished on top of MLB leaderboards in one stat.

Reynolds led all of baseball with 40 doubles this season, a career-high for him, and was two more than the next player, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who had 38.

He became the first Pirates player to lead baseball in doubles, as second baseman Freddy Sanchez posted 53 doubles in 2006, tied with Cleveland Indians' Grady Sizemore for the lead, during his National League Batting Title season.

It's a great honor for Reynolds, who had one of his better seasons in 2026 and helped the Pirates clinch their first winning season in his career.

Reynolds the Master of Doubles

The 2026 season wasn't an anomaly for Reynolds, who has been proficient in hitting doubles in his career.

It's a combination of being a strong contact hitter and also having 70th percentile sprint speed per Statcast , turning singles into doubles.

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs home to score a run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reynolds has more than 130 doubles than the next player in his eight seasons with the Pirates, since 2019, with former third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hitting 101 doubles from 2020-25.

He also ranks eighth in baseball in doubles since the start of the 2019 season, putting himself amongst some impressive names during that time.

MLB Doubles Leaders Since 2019

Player Doubles Team (s) Freedie Freeman 294 Braves, Dodgers Rafael Devers 286 Red Sox, Giants José Ramirez 261 Guardians Bryce Harper 250 Phillies Matt Olson 248 Athletics, Braves Trea Turner 245 Nationals, Dodgers, Phillies Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 236 Blue Jays Bryan Reynolds 235 Pirates Nick Castellanos 233 Tigers, Cubs, Reds, Phillies, Padres Mookie Betts 230 Red Sox, Dodgers

His 40 doubles are tied for the seventh-most in a season by a Pirate in the 21st century and rank 16th all-time in franchise history.

Reynolds hit his last and 40th double leading off the bottom of the eighth inning in the 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sept. 22

"Yeah, it was cool. I hit it and I told myself I was going to second no matter what," Reynolds said. "Luckily the throw was off. But yeah, doubles are cool, so it's good to hit a lot of those. It would've been nice to sprinkle in some home runs too, but I'll take the 40 doubles."

Reynolds hasn't been close to leading the major leagues in doubles before, with his previous career-high of 38 doubles in 2025 tied for ninth-most.

He may not have hit for power like he wanted in 2026, 17 home runs, but he's always looking to get an extra base and was happy with reaching the 40-mark for the first ime in his career.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that, but if the ball hits the grass, I'm always trying to get a double until they stop me," Reynolds said. "When it started getting to the 30s or so, I was hoping I could get to 40."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!