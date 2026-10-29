Projecting Pirates 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for the start of free agency, an important period for the team this offseason.

The Milwaukee Brewers won the 2026 World Series in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at Tropicana Field to seal it, starting free agency.

Pittsburgh didn't achieve the same as their National League Central Division foe , missing the postseason once again, but clinched their first winning season since 2018.

The Pirates will face important roster decisions this offseason, including how they want their roster to look before Opening Day.

Pirates Opening Day Roster Projection Before Free Agency Begins

Starting Rotation

Pitcher Throwing Arm Paul Skenes Right Braxton Ashcraft Right Jared Jones Right Mitch Keller Right Bubba Chandler Right

Bullpen

Pitcher Throwing Arm Lake Bachar Right Carmen Mlodzinski Right Mason Montgomery Left Yohan Ramírez Right Luke Weaver Right Evan Sisk Left Free Agent Right Free Agent Left

The Pirates' starting rotation should be the same as it was for most of 2026, aside from major changes this offseason.

Paul Skenes will start Opening Day, and then most likely Braxton Ashcraft next. Jared Jones pitched well enough last September to take the third spot; then, if Mitch Keller is ready to go, he would likely go fourth and then Bubba Chandler would round it out in fifth.

There will be speculation about Keller moving this offseason , especially with an $18.5 million salary in 2027, but for now, he is still an important part of the Pirates' rotation.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's bullpen becomes a bit harder to predict, outside of a few names who stood out in 2026.

Mason Montgomery was the best closer in baseball the final two months of the season, and he'll reprise that role in 2027.

Luke Weaver, whom the Pirates acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, will serve as his setup man.

The Pirates also have three middle relievers who can work in different roles, but are able to go multiple innings.

This features Lake Bachar, whom the Pirates acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez.

Evan Sisk is another left-handed relief pitcher who has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster, but Brandon Eisert, whom the Pirates acquired from the Chicago White Sox in July, could also occupy that role.

The Pirates will likely go to the free agent market for both a left-handed and a right-handed relief pitcher.

Gregory Soto filled that veteran southpaw role last year and the Pirates need another high-leverage right-handed arm if they can find one.

The Pirates also have young arms, Hunter Barco, Khristian Curtis, WIlber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, who all have a shot at the Opening Day roster, but may miss out due to potential additions.

Catcher

Player Batting Side Henry Davis Right Rafael Flores Jr. Right

Infield

Player Position Batting Side Nick Gonzales 2B/3B Right Konnor Griffin SS Right Spencer Horwtiz 1B Left Brandon Lowe 2B Left Ryan O'Hearn 1B Left Jared Triolo UTL Right

Outfield

Player Position Batting Side Billy Cook CF/RF/LF Right Oneil Cruz CF Left Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Switch Bryan Reynolds LF/RF Switch Esmerlyn Valdez RF/LF Right

Most of the position player list for the Pirates looks much like the end of last season, and while that's not exciting, it's most likely what it will consist of.

The Pirates only have one free agent position player, second baseman Brandon Lowe, whose re-signing will be the most important part of the offseason.

Lowe won't come cheap , but his home runs, Gold Glove defense and clubhouse leadership are hard to ignore and let go for the Pirates.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Davis and Rafael Flores Jr. will serve as the Opening Day catchers, with Endy Rodríguez still working back from season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum.

The Pirates' infield also includes shortstop Konnor Griffin, first basemen Spencer Horwitz and Ryan O'Hearn, as well as Nick Gonzales and utility man Jared Triolo.

Horwitz and O'Hearn will likely split time at first base and designated hitter, while Gonzales is still set to man third base with Triolo filling in when needed across the infield.

The Pirates' outfield shouldn't see many changes, with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Esmerlyn Valdez in right field.

Jake Mangum will serve as the fourth outfielder, and Billy Cook as the defensive replacement/pinch-runner late in games.

The Pirates may add to their position player group, whether by trade or in free agency, but much of that hinges on Lowe's return or exodus.

Pittsburgh could use another right-handed power bat, someone who can take on left-handed pitching and also a true starting third baseman .