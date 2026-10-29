Projecting Pirates 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for the start of free agency, an important period for the team this offseason.
The Milwaukee Brewers won the 2026 World Series in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at Tropicana Field to seal it, starting free agency.
Pittsburgh didn't achieve the same as their National League Central Division foe, missing the postseason once again, but clinched their first winning season since 2018.
The Pirates will face important roster decisions this offseason, including how they want their roster to look before Opening Day.
Pirates Opening Day Roster Projection Before Free Agency Begins
Starting Rotation
Pitcher
Throwing Arm
Paul Skenes
Right
Braxton Ashcraft
Right
Jared Jones
Right
Mitch Keller
Right
Bubba Chandler
Right
Bullpen
Pitcher
Throwing Arm
Lake Bachar
Right
Carmen Mlodzinski
Right
Mason Montgomery
Left
Yohan Ramírez
Right
Luke Weaver
Right
Evan Sisk
Left
Free Agent
Right
Free Agent
Left
The Pirates' starting rotation should be the same as it was for most of 2026, aside from major changes this offseason.
Paul Skenes will start Opening Day, and then most likely Braxton Ashcraft next. Jared Jones pitched well enough last September to take the third spot; then, if Mitch Keller is ready to go, he would likely go fourth and then Bubba Chandler would round it out in fifth.
There will be speculation about Keller moving this offseason, especially with an $18.5 million salary in 2027, but for now, he is still an important part of the Pirates' rotation.
Pittsburgh's bullpen becomes a bit harder to predict, outside of a few names who stood out in 2026.
Mason Montgomery was the best closer in baseball the final two months of the season, and he'll reprise that role in 2027.
Luke Weaver, whom the Pirates acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, will serve as his setup man.
The Pirates also have three middle relievers who can work in different roles, but are able to go multiple innings.
This features Lake Bachar, whom the Pirates acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez.
Evan Sisk is another left-handed relief pitcher who has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster, but Brandon Eisert, whom the Pirates acquired from the Chicago White Sox in July, could also occupy that role.
The Pirates will likely go to the free agent market for both a left-handed and a right-handed relief pitcher.
Gregory Soto filled that veteran southpaw role last year and the Pirates need another high-leverage right-handed arm if they can find one.
The Pirates also have young arms, Hunter Barco, Khristian Curtis, WIlber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, who all have a shot at the Opening Day roster, but may miss out due to potential additions.
Catcher
Player
Batting Side
Henry Davis
Right
Rafael Flores Jr.
Right
Infield
Player
Position
Batting Side
Nick Gonzales
2B/3B
Right
Konnor Griffin
SS
Right
Spencer Horwtiz
1B
Left
Brandon Lowe
2B
Left
Ryan O'Hearn
1B
Left
Jared Triolo
UTL
Right
Outfield
Player
Position
Batting Side
Billy Cook
CF/RF/LF
Right
Oneil Cruz
CF
Left
Jake Mangum
LF/CF/RF
Switch
Bryan Reynolds
LF/RF
Switch
Esmerlyn Valdez
RF/LF
Right
Most of the position player list for the Pirates looks much like the end of last season, and while that's not exciting, it's most likely what it will consist of.
The Pirates only have one free agent position player, second baseman Brandon Lowe, whose re-signing will be the most important part of the offseason.
Lowe won't come cheap, but his home runs, Gold Glove defense and clubhouse leadership are hard to ignore and let go for the Pirates.
Henry Davis and Rafael Flores Jr. will serve as the Opening Day catchers, with Endy Rodríguez still working back from season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum.
The Pirates' infield also includes shortstop Konnor Griffin, first basemen Spencer Horwitz and Ryan O'Hearn, as well as Nick Gonzales and utility man Jared Triolo.
Horwitz and O'Hearn will likely split time at first base and designated hitter, while Gonzales is still set to man third base with Triolo filling in when needed across the infield.
The Pirates' outfield shouldn't see many changes, with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Esmerlyn Valdez in right field.
Jake Mangum will serve as the fourth outfielder, and Billy Cook as the defensive replacement/pinch-runner late in games.
The Pirates may add to their position player group, whether by trade or in free agency, but much of that hinges on Lowe's return or exodus.
Pittsburgh could use another right-handed power bat, someone who can take on left-handed pitching and also a true starting third baseman.
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.