Pirates Activate Former First-Rounder for First Time After Trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a series of moves before the second game of their doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates announced that they've activated left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez, both of whom were acquired less than 24 hours ago from the Chicago White Sox for the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and Jaden Woods.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/e8yqonezVO — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 11, 2026

As the corresponding moves, Pittsburgh optioned right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington and infielder Jack Brannigan to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock was added to the roster as the 27th man.

What Gonzalez and Eisert Will Bring to Pirates

For all intents and purposes, Gonzalez was the headliner of Pittsburgh's trade with Chicago.

Eisert has potential out of the Pirates' bullpen, as he posted a 3.41 xERA, .223 xBA, 31.2 whiff rate and 27.4 percent strikeout rate for the White Sox over 27 1/3 innings this season.

The soft-tossing southpaw recorded a 5.93 ERA over that span, however, and his career mark sits at 4.77 in 103 2/3 frames.

As for Gonzalez, he was a first-round pick by Chicago out of Ole Miss in the 2023 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut on May 31 this year.

Across 86 at-bats, the 24-year-old held his own to the tune of a .244/.323/.360 slash line with two home runs.

Jun 30, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jacob Gonzalez (7) doubles in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the left-handed hitter was fantastic with Triple-A Charlotte this season, logging a 1.097 OPS with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Per Prospect Savant, Gonzalez's xwOBA (.381), xSLG (.497), maximum exit velocity (113.6 mph) and barrel rate (12.9 percent) have all ranked in the 89th percentile or better in Triple-A, which is a testament to his raw power.

He appeared in 36 games at shortstop for Charlotte this year and 209 across his minor league career, so perhaps he'll take some of Jared Triolo's playing time at the position while Konnor Griffin is on the injured list.

Gonzalez spent a vast majority of his time with the White Sox at first base earlier this season, and he also has experience at second and third base, making him a versatile piece for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's young offensive core was already impressive, and perhaps Gonzalez could now fit into that group as well moving forward.

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