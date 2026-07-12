Pirates Send Rookie Pitcher Right Back to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are now at the All-Star break, but that doesn't mean that they're done making roster moves.

The Pirates optioned right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly to Triple-A Indianapolis following the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 12, a 14-5 win for the home team.

Kelly threw two innings of relief in the victory, but gave up a two-run home run and an RBI-double in the eighth inning for three earned runs, while getting no strikeouts and issuing a walk.

The Pirates did not announce a corresponding move, but will have to do so by their next game, when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 17.

Kelly Struggling to Maintain Spot on Pirates

Kelly had just come back up from Indianapolis on July 10 and this marked his second ever MLB outing.

He earned his first MLB call-up on June 12 and he gave up a two-run home run over 2.1 innings in the 8-3 loss to the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Antwone Kelly (89) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly has spent most of his season with Indianapolis, where he's posted a 4-5 record over 12 starts and 17 outings in 2026, with a 4.85 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .262 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.50 WHIP.

He earned a 40-man roster spot in the offseason, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Kelly needs more time down at Triple-A, as hitters have gotten after him too easily and often at the major league level.

There's still a lot of promise from Kelly, but he should use his opportunities down with Indianapolis to improve upon his pitches and become even more polished for his next MLB call-up.

What Pirates Bullpen Looks Like After All-Star Break

The Pirates bullpen now features four right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus three left-handed pitchers in the newly acquired Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto.

Pittsburgh does have an open spot in its bullpen and could go to a number of players that they want to bring up.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most likely is right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel , who just made his third start on his rehab assignment and first with Indianapolis, throwing 1.2 innings on July 11, and has missed almost a month working back from a right lat injury.

The Pirates could also go with 40-man roster players in Brandan Bidois, Thomas Harrington, Noah Murdock, Hunter Stratton or José Urquidy.

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