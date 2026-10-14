Pirates Star Named Gold Glove Finalist

Pittsburgh Pirates star Brandon Lowe and utility man Jared Triolo are both in the running for a prestigious award.

Rawlings has announced the Gold Glove finalists for the 2026 season at each position group in both the American and National Leagues.

Lowe, alongside a pair of division rivals in Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers and JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, is one of three players up for those honors at second base in the NL.

A defensive wall at the keystone. 🧱



Brandon Lowe is a Gold Glove finalist! pic.twitter.com/pJY63y3wgm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 14, 2026

Triolo, meanwhile, is a finalist among utility players in the NL next to Ildemaro Vargas of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mauricio Dubón of the Atlanta Braves.

Lowe has never won a Gold Glove Award throughout his career, though he now has a chance to do so in his first (and perhaps only) season as a Pirate.

As for Triolo, he previously won the Gold Glove Award for utility men back in 2024.

Lowe's Incredible 2026 Campaign

Acquired in a three-team trade from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason alongside Mason Montgomery and Jake Mangum that saw Mike Burrows head to the Houston Astros, Lowe was everything Pittsburgh expected and then some in 2026.

The 32-year-old slashed .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs over a career-high 656 plate appearances for the Pirates.

Lowe was not an All-Star this year, but he did finish with 5.4 bWAR, which is the highest mark of his career.

Aug 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) fields a ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Lowe and/or Triolo Win the Gold Glove Award?

Wetherholt and Turang are two of the best defensive players in baseball regardless of position, meaning Lowe is fighting an uphill battle.

Lowe's 13 Defensive Runs Saved (per FanGraphs) tied with Wetherholt in that department, but Turang has them both beat by a wide margin with 23.

As for Outs Above Average, Lowe (15) just barely bested Turang (14), though Wetherholt's 25 blows them out of the water.

Triolo spent time at every position on the field for the Pirates in 2026 except for pitcher, catcher, second base and left field.

Along the way, he accumulated five DRS and one OAA across a total of 840 innings.

Vargas, who spent a majority of his time at first and second base for Arizona, finished with six DRS and two OAA while Dubón had six DRS and five OAA,

Dubón would seem to be the favorite on paper, though the award really could go to any of the three players, meaning Triolo certainly has a shot to take home the hardware once again.

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