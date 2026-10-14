The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need to improve next season, and free agency will be a big way they do so.

The Pirates improved by 11 wins from 2025 to 2026, finishing 82-80 and clinching their first winning season since 2018.

It wasn't nearly a good enough season for the Pirates, as they were eliminated from postseason contention more than a week before the end.

The Pirates have many different areas where an addition will help, and Edmundo Sosa could be a big boost for infield depth.

Edmundo Sosa Gives Pirates Needed Infield Depth, Versatility

One thing the Pirates, and any team, can always use is players who can fill multiple roles and do so adequately.

Sosa would serve as a utility player for the Pirates, able to play second base, third base and shortstop, while also having some infield experience as well.

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) fields the single of Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has also been a strong defensive option in his career, excelling at all three infield spots since 2021.

Edmundo Sosa Career Advanced Fielding Stats

Position Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) Outs Above Average (OAA) Second Base +6 +6 Third Base +7 +7 Shortstop +19 +17

The Pirates need a second baseman for next season, with Brandon Lowe becoming a free agent and the uncertainty of his return this winter.

Pittsburgh also needs a third baseman for 2027, and a strong option behind shortstop Konnor Griffin would do well, especially if there's an injury.

Sosa Provides Solid Bat for Pirates

The Pirates need better right-handed hitting, especially those who can attack left-handed pitching , something they struggled with massively in 2026.

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa has been a decent hitter in his career: .256/.306/.417 for an OPS of .723, with an OPS over .700 in five of his six MLB seasons.

He has been strong against left-handed pitching, batting .273/.326/.479 for an OPS of .806 in his career and batting .290/.343/.492 for an OPS of .835 in 2026.

The Pirates won just 18 of their 51 games against left-handed starting pitching, compared to 64 of 111 games against right-handed starting pitching.

Sosa could play a role in the Pirates making a big turnaround against southpaws, and help them pick up crucial wins next season.

Sosa's Cost Wouldn't Be Prohibitive to Pirates

The Pirates are a small-market team and spend like one, rarely making big signings or adding considerable money to their payroll.

Pittsburgh is set for a $100 million payroll in 2027 , which could rise quickly if they re-sign Lowe or add other free agents, but they've had one of the lowest payrolls under owner Bob Nutting.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa, 30, shouldn't command a contract that the Pirates would scoff at and would actually make a lot of sense to add.

The Pirates, aiming for postseason baseball, will look everywhere they can to make those crucial additions.

Aiming around $6-$8 million on a contract for Sosa would be a reasonable number for both parties.

Where Sosa Fits on Pirates

The Pirates have questions as to how their infield shapes up for 2027, aside from Griffin at shortstop and both Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz at first base.

Lowe's decision on where he plays next year will play a big role in how the Pirates move this offseason and how they choose to add, via free agency and the trade market.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates are thin at both second base and third base without Lowe, with only Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo as realistic substitutions.

Jacob Gonzalez and Nick Yorke could find a way in next season, but their struggles at the plate didn't help their cause.

Gonzales was great at the plate, but the worst defensive third baseman in 2026. Triolo is fantastic defensively, but poor at the plate, hitting .238/.307/.302 for an OPS of .610 this season.

Signing Sosa gives the Pirates someone that can play strong defense and attack left-handed pitching.

Sosa could start at second base or third base, depending on how the Pirates' offseason goes, and be an everyday contributor for the first time in his career.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!