PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fell short of expectations in 2026, but showed improvement and can build on it for 2027.

The Pirates finished 82-80 this year, six games off of the National League Wild Card, but their first winning season since 2018 and fifth in the past 34 seasons.

It's been tough for Pirates fans to get excited over recent years, but this team next year should be their best since their last playoff run, 2013-15, and could finally break their long postseason drought.

With the Pirates faithful celebrating Thanksgiving this week, there are a few things they should be thankful for heading into 2027.

Four Reasons Pirates Fans Should Be Thankful in 2026

No. 1: Konnor Griffin Becoming Face of Franchise

There was uncertainty last offseason about shortstop Konnor Griffin, especially about how the Pirates would use him, when he would make his MLB debut and what kind of impact he would have.

Griffin was the top prospect in baseball by late July 2025 and was excellent all-around in the minor leagues that year, after the Pirates took him ninth overall out of Jackson Prep in Flowood, Miss. in the 2024 MLB Draft.

He didn't make the Opening Day roster, but Griffin soon made his MLB debut at the home opener on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles, hitting an RBI double to send the sell-out crowd into a frenzy.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI double in his first major league at bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin would sign the biggest contract in Pirates history just five years later, nine-years and $140 million, that keeps him with the franchise through almost the next decade.

The 2026 season didn't go entirely how Griffin or the Pirates would've wanted it, as he missed almost three months with two freak injuries .

Griffin still proved that he can excel at the major league level, hitting for both contact and power, stealing bases with ease and showing off his defensive work.

The Pirates have never committed this kind of money to a player, and giving it to Griffin, who was 19 at the time he signed his contract, could've been a big risk.

Griffin looks the part , and he should not only reach that potential, but surpass it and become not just the face of the Pirates, but of the sport too.

No. 2: Mason Montgomery Turning Into Dominant Closer

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington pulled off the best trade of his tenure last offseason, when he acquired second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lowe was everything the Pirates wanted in terms of a left-handed power bat and team leader, but they also acquired outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery too.

Montgomery had the potential to become a solid southpaw in the Pirates' bullpen, but was inconsistent over the first few months.

He continued working with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy and, by late July, became a dominant closer the team could rely on for the future.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery wasn't just great for the Pirates: he was the best closer for the final two months of the season.

He led all of baseball with 16 saves, a 1.4 WAR, a 1.70 expected ERA, while posting the fourth-lowest WHIP (0.72), fifth-best strikeout rate (40.0%) and the ninth-best K/9 (13.7).

Montgomery also posted 25 consecutive scoreless appearances from July 27 to Sept. 24, the longest streak of any Pirates pitcher in the Modern Era (Since 1901), and eclipsing Mark Melancon's 23 in 2015.

It's amazing watching what Montgomery did on the mound, especially with how well he used his two-seam fastball and mixed in the slider and curveball to dominate opposing hitters.

The Pirates have a shutdown closer in Montgomery, who could play a big role in their bullpen, securing a number of wins next season.

No. 3: Oneil Cruz Realizing His Potential in 2026

Pirates fans have waited patiently to see if center fielder Oneil Cruz would become the hitter they envisioned when he made his debut in late 2021.

Cruz had struggled at times over the past few seasons and had a terrible finish to the 2025 campaign, where he hit .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676.

He made massive strides in 2026 and finished the year slashing .280/.368/.486 for an OPS of .854 with 103 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz was the first player in MLB to join the 10-10 club (10 home runs, 10 stolen bases) and became just the third player in Pirates history to post back-to-back seasons in the 20-30 club.

The biggest improvement for Cruz was how he hit left-handed pitching , going from batting .102/.224/.176 for an OPS of .400 in 2025 to .326/.374/.473 for an OPS of .847 in 2026.

A left hand fracture kept Cruz out for more than two months, but he was excellent when he returned, hitting .314/.404/.517 for an OPS of .921 in his last 33 games.

Cruz staying fully healthy and hitting the way he did this year would be huge for the Pirates in 2027 and could seriously put him into MVP conversations.

No. 4: Jared Jones Developing Into Ace By End of 2026

Jared Jones didn't pitch at all for the Pirates in 2025 and missed the first two months of 2026 after undergoing internal brace surgery in his right elbow.

Jones was a surprising star for the Pirates as a rookie in 2024, but he hadn't gotten to show what made him a strong pitcher in quite some time.

He had an up-and-down season, with some struggles his first month back, a poor June , a fantastic July and then was one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball in August.

Jones had a fantastic end to his season, posting a 3-0 record in five starts, a 0.93 ERA over 29 innings, 40 strikeouts to four walks, a .133 BAA and a 0.59 WHIP.

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors for September, with the best ERA, BAA and WHIP, most strikeouts, K/9 (12.41) and strikeout percentage (38%) and second-best K/BB (10.00).

Jones had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 10 and then had a perfect game going into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sept. 22.

He showed that not only can he return from injury and be effective, but that he could be a dominant force on the mound every time he steps out there and become one of the best aces in the game.