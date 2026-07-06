Pirates Reveal Starting Pitchers vs. Braves

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have another big series coming up for them and their starting pitching, as they host the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, July 7-9.

The Pirates will have their first three starters against the Braves, as Paul Skenes takes the mound in the series opener on July 7, Jared Jones follows on July 8 and then Mitch Keller will close it out in the series finale on July 9.

Atlanta will have three right-handed starting pitchers themselves, with Hurston Waldrep taking on Skenes in the series opener, Grant Holmes battling Jones and then Bryce Elder facing off against Keller in the series finale.

Both teams will look to bolster their chances of making the postseason and how each team's starting pitching does will play a big role in who gets this series win.

Paul Skenes Looking for Bounce Back Vs. Braves

It's been a rough couple months for Skenes and his last start was, at least statistically, the worst of his MLB career.

Skenes allowed eight runs and seven earned runs over four innings in the 10-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 1, along with six hits, two walks, two home runs and hitting a batter.

Jul 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His runs and earned runs allowed were both the most for him in a start and he's posted a 5.36 ERA over his past nine outings, a massive change from his regular efficiency.

Skenes has faced the Braves just once in his career, which came back as a rookie on June 29, 2024 at Truist Park, where he allowed a solo home run and posted nine strikeouts over six innings in a 2-1 loss in extra innings.

This marks the first time Skenes has faced the Braves at PNC Park, where he's been much better at than on the road, posting a 3.02 ERA over 10 starts.

Pittsburgh hasn't won any of Skenes' past nine starts, with some poor defense and lack of offensive production, both of which have to improve along with Skenes himself.

He just earned his third All-Star nod in three years and still is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but a good showing vs. the Braves would help confirm that, rather than keep putting it into question.

Jared Jones Can Build Off Solid Outing

It's been a little more than one month since Jones made his official return to the Pirates starting rotation after his lengthy injury rehab from internal brace surgery.

Jones had a solid start against the Phillies, giving up one run over four innings, with two hits and two walks, while tying his season-high of six strikeouts, which included him striking out the side in the first inning.

Jul 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (17) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is still on an innings and pitches restriction, but his showing was a big one, as it gave the Pirates a chance to go on and win 6-1 in the series finale to split the four-game series.

Jones isn't pitching as effectively as he'd hoped for , with a 5.28 ERA over 29.0 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .254 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.38 WHIP.

The good thing about Jones is that his stuff is there, maitaining a great velocity on his fastball and getting good movement on his offspeed pitches, but he's also left a few too many pitches over the plate and not executed with two strikes at times.

Jones will take on the Braves for the first time in his career and he could finally start building some consistency in 2026.

Mitch Keller Trying to Find Form

Keller struggled in his most recent start against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, giving up three home runs and five earned runs over his first three innings.

He would go six innings, but the Nationals ended up taking the series opener 9-5, using that early offensive onslaught to give the Pirates a tough loss.

Jul 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller tied his career-high with those three home runs allowed and it stopped him from continuing his solid performances he had prior to that start vs. the Nationals.

He posted back-to-back quality starts (six innings pitched, three runs allowed) at PNC Park, in the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on June 23 and the 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 28. He also gave up just one earned run over 5.1 innings in the 6-5 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16.

Keller had previously posted an 8.70 ERA over his last six starts and that start against the Nationals was reminiscent of those outings.

One of those starts was against the Braves at Truist Park on June 5, where he gave up six runs over 4.2 innings in the 6-1 defeat.

The Pirates need Keller as their veteran who pitches efficiently, takes on innings and gives the team the best chance to win games, without taxing the bullpen.

Keller providing that gives the Pirates a big boost in their postseason hopes and him having a great start vs. the Braves would do exactly that.

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