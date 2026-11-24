PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still haven't made a blockbuster move this offseason, but they are still finding ways to sort out their roster for 2027.

The Pirates signed right-handed relief pitcher Noah Murdock to a minor-league deal for the 2027 season, a source told Pittsburgh Pirates On SI.

Pittsburgh non-tendered Murdock ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline on Nov. 20, as he was pre-arbitration eligible and they let him become a free agent.

Why Pirates Let Go of Murdock and Brought Him Back

The Pirates had to tender contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration-eligible players on the 40-man roster by that deadline.

Murdock was the only player they didn't, so he isn't on the 40-man roster, but he is back with the franchise.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Noah Murdock (58) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates still wanted Murdock in their organization, but not tendering him a contract opened up a spot on the 40-man roster, which they can use for a free-agent signing/trade acquisition.

An impending lockout , which starts on Dec. 2 at midnight barring a new CBA, will stop all MLB transactions and games until a new one is ratified.

The Pirates have to make moves before that deadline, which they likely will, as the free-agent spending has reached over $1 billion this offseason.

How Murdock Can Benefit From This move

Murdock now has a chance to prove he deserves a spot on the 40-man roster and more opportunities with the Pirates in 2027.

If games are lost this season, Murdock won't be affected, as he can pitch in the minor leagues, which will still take place.

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Noah Murdock (58) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murdock performed well in the minor leagues last season, with a 3-4 record in 40 outings and four starts, with a 3.81 ERA over 52 innings, 66 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .178 BAA and a 1.08 WHIP.

This includes a 1-2 record over 27 appearances and three starts with Triple-A Indianapolis, a 3.71 ERA over 34 innings, 48 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .164 BAA and a 1.12 WHIP.

The Pirates signed Murdock to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training last offseason, and he pitched in three games at the major league level last season.

Murdock pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, which included two appearances against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 30 and Aug. 2, plus one out against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Aug. 26.

The Pirates will always need bullpen depth, especially through a 162-game season, where injuries and regression will occur.

Murdock will need to perform at Triple-A and stay patient for his opportunity, where the Pirates will have to add him back to the 40-man roster and then put him on the 26-man roster to activate him for major league games.