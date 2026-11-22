PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have pieces for what should be a strong bullpen in 2027, but they still need to make additions to improve it.

MLB teams had to make tough decisions for their 40-man roster and non-tendered some of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the Nov. 20 deadline .

Those players are now free agents, and any team can sign them, or they could re-sign with their club on a minor league contract.

Right-handed relief pitcher Fernando Cruz, whom the New York Yankees non-tendered, is one player the Pirates should go after to bolster their bullpen.

Why Signing Cruz Should Be Priority for Pirates

Cruz provides the Pirates with another right-handed high-leverage reliever, something they need with only Luke Weaver in that role.

He pitched mostly in the seventh and eighth innings, 37 of his 61 appearances in 2026, and was an important setup man for the Yankees.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz's numbers in 2026 were solid: a 3.13 ERA over 54.2 innings pitched, an 11.03 K/9 and a .207 BAA.

He posted the fourth-lowest hard-hit rate in baseball, 27.1%, while his average exit velocity, 86.7 mph, was tied for the 29th-lowest (91st percentile).

Cruz also did well with advanced stats, with his .185 expected batting average the 11th-lowest in MLB and his 3.30 expected ERA in the 88th percentile.

His split-finger/four-seam fastball combo saw him have great success last season, putting up an incredible whiff rate, 39.1%, which was the third-highest in baseball with at least 50 innings pitched.

Cruz also gets great extension (6.9 feet, 85th percentile), which makes his 93.2 mph fastball look much faster than it is.

Adding a veteran right-handed high-leverage option for the bullpen is something the Pirates would benefit greatly from, and they should explore it.

Would Pirates Sign Fernando Cruz?

While the Pirates signing Cruz, especially on a minor league deal, would be a positive, there are concerns for him next season.

Cruz missed the final month of 2026 with a partial UCL tear and how long he is out for is still unknown.

Jun 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates the final out in a win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees likely non-tendered him because they believe Cruz will need Tommy John surgery, but Cruz also started his throwing program last week and is trying to pitch through the injury.

Cruz was excellent to start 2026, with a 2.25 ERA in 44 outings before the All-Star break, but he struggled in the second half, especially in August, when he posted a 6.75 ERA.

He also has command issues, with the fifth-highest walk rate amongst relief pitchers in baseball in 2026, 13.7%.

The Pirates would have to take a risk on Cruz, as there is no guarantee he'll pitch in 2027, or that he can stay healthy to be at his best.

Still, with the 2027 season as important as it is, the Pirates need to go for it and make bold decisions to create the best roster they possibly can for Opening Day.

Cruz wouldn't cost too much, and if the Pirates are willing to get him back to full health, then his addition could be a big boost to the bullpen.