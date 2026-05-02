Is Pirates Catcher Finally Emerging?

For the first four weeks of the season, the evidence had been grim. Entering last night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis was hitting .154/.247/.200, a slash line defined by weak contact and frustration at the plate. After an offseason spent retooling his swing, and some early results that offered genuine hope , the first month of the regular season had reverted to familiar struggles .

Then came the middle innings of last night's game. Following an almost two hour delay to the start of the game, Davis' patience paid off.

Two Innings, Two Bombs

Facing Reds starter Brady Singer with one out in the bottom of the fourth, Davis unloaded on a fastball and sent it 415 feet to straightaway center field. The ball left his bat at 105.8 mph, sailing into the shrubbery beyond the wall and landing in the “P” of the Pirates’ center-field signage, right below the batter's eye. It was his first home run of the season, and it arrived with the kind of thunder that reminded scouts why Pittsburgh drafted him first overall out of Louisville in 2021.

"We should do this more often."



Henry Davis goes yard with Paul Skenes mic'd up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9nia216teJ — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

But Davis wasn’t finished. In the next inning, against reliever Zach Maxwell, he worked a two-strike count before launching a laser down the left-field line.

The exit velocity read 103.7 mph, the launch angle a crisp 22 degrees, and the ball traveled 385 feet before clearing the fence. His second home run of the night—and his second of the season, both coming in the same game. Davis even ended his second home run with an emotional bat flip.

"I don't really know...I just blacked out," said Davis, when asked about the feelings of frustration going away with the bat flip.

I mean @Paul_Skenes did say we should do this more often🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/BhcVIuaikE pic.twitter.com/WhDuf6sV4m — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 2, 2026

The two swings offered a glimpse of the power potential that made Davis a top prospect. His offseason mechanical adjustments, aimed at simplifying his load and improving bat path, had shown flashes in spring training.

But the first month brought a .200 slugging percentage and more questions than answers.

A Building Block for Success?

Last night, for the first time in 2026, the ball left the yard—twice— in decisive, authoritative fashion.

One game obviously does not solve a season. But when a hitter who had been invisible suddenly tattoos a 415-foot center-field shot and follows it with a 103.7 mph rope, it signals that the power has not vanished. It was simply waiting.

When asked after the game about Davis' performance, manager Don Kelly emphasized the importance of his catcher focusing on staying through the middle of the ball to drive it to center field. Davis confirmed the importance of this batting practice habit.

"It just really hadn't been happening in games," said Davis. "I had really good work days. It was kind of frustrating how long it took. But I made some adjustments today that made it feel like it finally clicked."

"Just seeing my barrel work through the middle of the field and to take a fastball...it really felt good," said Davis. "I've been doing it in batting practice for a while, but old, bad habits have been taking over in the game."

Davis has already displayed more patience at the plate this season, as he has cut his strikeout rate to 20.3%, down from 26.9% last season. If he can continue to display patience and occasionally have a power outburt, he can at least be a league average hitter at the catching position.

This would be a huge development for a player who is already one of the best defensive catchers in the game. He also has strong pitch-calling abilities, and turning into an all-around threat would be more in line with the number one overall pick that he warranted.

Whether Henry Davis’ bat is finally emerging will take more than one night to answer. But for the first time this year, the evidence points toward yes.

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