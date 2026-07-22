Pirates Change Lineup Against Yankees Star Max Fried

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on a great pitcher in his return and will have a different lineup for it.

The Pirates face off against New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried in the second game of the doubleheader/series finale at Yankee Stadium on July 22.

Fried hasn't pitched for the Yankees since May 13, dealing with a left elbow bone bruise, but the game cancellation a day prior allowed him to rejoin the roster for the doubleheader.

It will be a tough assignment for the Pirates, who go up against one of the best pitchers in baseball, following their first game of the doubleheader, as they faced Yankees right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Pirates Lineup vs. Yankees and Max Fried

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

The Pirates have five right-handed hitters, two switch hitters and two left-handed batters against Fried tonight.

Pittsburgh put in three new players in their lineup from the first game of the doubleheader, with Marcell Ozuna in at designated hitter and batting sixth, Rafael Flores Jr. at catcher and batting eighth, plus Jared Triolo in at shortstop and batting ninth.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) reacts after an overturned call against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan O'Hearn moves to first base and will stay fifth in the lineup, while left-handed batters in Tyler Callihan and Jacob Gonzalez, who were at first base and shortstop in the first game, respectively, are on the bench.

Third baseman Nick Gonzales, a right-handed batter, also moves up to second in the lineup, while second baseman Brandon Lowe, a left-handed batter, hits seventh, the fifth time he's hit that low in 2026.

Pittsburgh will keep the same outfield in the same batting order spots, with center fielder Jake Mangum leading off, left fielder Bryan Reynolds batting third and right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hitting fourth.

What Makes Max Fried So Tough?

Fried is a 10-year MLB veteran and is in his second season with the Yankees after signing an eight-year, $218 million contract as a free agent, the biggest contract ever for a southpaw.

He was a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves (2022, 2024) and earned All-MLB First Team honors in 2020 in his eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, 2017-24.

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fried also won the 2021 World Series with the Braves and has been excellent with the Yankees, earning another All-Star nod last season.

He employs seven pitches in his arsenal, but mostly has six pitches he goes with, featuring his cutter, sinker and four-seam baseball for his higher velocity options and then a curveball, changeup and sweeper for his offspeed choices.

Fried is dominant with his cutter, which his +13 run value on Statcast ranked him as the second-best cutter in baseball last season.

His sinker is also quite impressive, while his changeup and curveball are usually his most effective offspeed offerings.

Fried won't overpower hitters, but his pitch mix and command make him incredibly difficult for batters to get a hold of, ranking amongst the lowest exit velocity and hard-hit rates of any MLB pitchers.

The Pirates have struggled against southpaws all season, but have a chance to win both games of this doubleheader, winning the first game 5-3 in extra innings, and also to take the series too.

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