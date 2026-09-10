Jared Triolo Saves Pirates Against White Sox

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates need the best from everyone on their roster, and Jared Triolo played his role to perfection.

Triolo was huge for the Pirates in their 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, showing why he won a Gold Glove award with some of the best defense in his career.

He helped turn two double plays that ended the seventh and eighth innings, preventing the White Sox from coming back.

It was a huge night for Triolo, who gave the Pirates their fifth series win and kept them in the National League Wild Card race.

How Triolo Saved the Pirates

Triolo took over third base for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a 4-0 lead and the role of keeping his team ahead.

Right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval struggled, loading the bases and giving up a run, bringing in right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramírez took on White Sox designated hitter Miguel Vargas to ground to Triolo, who helped turn the inning-ending double play, which also led to the benches-clearing between second baseman, Pirates' Brandon Lowe and White Sox's Sam Antonacci.

YOHAN RAMIREZ GETS THE PIRATES OUT OF THE JAM pic.twitter.com/FSBDabbS0t — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 10, 2026

The Pirates had another tough situation, as right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver gave up a solo home run and then loaded the bases in the eighth inning.

White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth hit a pitch at 100.2 mph, but Triolo was ready, making an incredible catch and then tagging up the runner at third base for another inning-ending double play.

Pirates Know How Valuable Triolo is Defensively

The Pirates have few players better defensively than Triolo, whose versatility, glove work and arm make him strong across the infield.

Triolo won the 2024 Gold Glove Award for a utility player and was a finalist in 2025 , mostly due to his work at third base, posting +13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and +11 outs above average (OAA).

The Pirates have had him all over in 2026, mostly at shortstop with 58 starts in 70 games, but also starting 23 of 38 games at third base and two starts in five games at both first base and right field.

Triolo has come on as a defensive substitution at third base more often lately, and he was just happy to do what the Pirates needed.

"Feels good," Triolo said postgame. "Just being ready for you know later innings and waiting for my number to be called on and go in there and do that. Obviously, that's a great day. So, just being ready and seeing it, seeing it pay off."

Triolo may not always get the adoration that other Pirates players get, but they know how important he is to this team, especially when he shows off his defense.

Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin, who returned from injury on Sept. 4, credited Triolo with saving the game with his eighth-inning double play.

“I mean, that won the game," Griffin said. "I don’t know if it was fair or foul, because I couldn’t really see from short, but if that ball lands, they score, tie the game, still could be playing the game right now, so that was the game of the play, for sure."

Lowe, who had to deal with a potential brawl after their seventh-inning double play together, praised Triolo for the work he's put in his career and for doing exactly what the Pirates call upon him to do.

"The line drive catch. I'm not...I don't even know how he reacted to that," Lowe said. "But I think everybody on the field, everybody in the dugout, kind of did a little mini jump with him, trying to will him up there, and there's a reason that he's got a Gold Glove under his belt, and he's a phenomenal defender. He doesn't start that game. He understands that he's going to have a chance to impact it in some way, shape, or form, and he's always ready to go."

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