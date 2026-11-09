Pirates' Derek Curiel Makes Big Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH — Derek Curiel could play a big role in the Pittsburgh Pirates' future success, but he currently has other plans at the moment.

Curiel announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kylah Ebertt, through his Instagram story, with it taking place the day prior on Nov. 8.

The couple got engaged at the pitcher's mound on Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium, the LSU baseball field, where Curiel played in college and where Ebertt was a cheerleader.

There was a big "MARRY ME" sign, a massive rose heart, a walkway from the dugout to home plate and then to the pitcher's mound, adorned with roses.

It's a massive step for the 21-year-old, as he starts his journey towards the major leagues next season.

Pirates 2026 fifth overall pick Derek Curiel announced his engagement to his girlfriend Kylah Ebertt on his Instagram



The two got engaged on the LSU baseball field, Skip Bertman Field this weekend pic.twitter.com/fHbGkXuYOV — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 9, 2026

Derek Curiel Training For Big 2027 Season

The Pirates took Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of LSU and signed him for $6.2 million, about $2.14 million underslot for the signing bonus.

Curiel spent the past two seasons playing for the Tigers, but because he turned 21 before this year's draft, he was able to be a part of it, rather than having to play a third college season.

Derek Curiel 6 homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He didn't play for the Pirates in the 2026 season and won't make his professional debut until 2027.

Pirates farm director Michael Chernow spoke to the media back in October and said that Curiel had been dealing with some things in August and that they decided it would be best for him to not make his debut yet and to start his offseason earlier .

Curiel earned more time to build physically for the demands of a minor league season and to take on opposing hitting as well.

The current labor battle between the owners and the players' union doesn't have an effect on minor league players, so Curiel will get a full season in 2027.

How Curiel Will Make the Pirates Better in the Future

The Pirates may have gone with the less expensive player at fifth overall, but that isn't because they don't have high hopes for Curiel.

Curiel is a fantastic hitter, with a "60" grade from both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America , and it showed during his time with LSU.

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Derek Curiel (6) bats against Southeastern Louisiana at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit .345/.470/.519 for an OPS of .990 in 68 games as a freshman in 2025, with 89 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 55 RBI and 53 walks to 56 strikeouts, leading the Tigers to a College World Series championship.

Curiel had another strong season as a sophomore in 2026, batting .353/.431/.526 for an OPS of .957 in 58 games, and should do much of the same for the Pirates.

He's a strong contact hitter and should routinely get on base, making him a valuable part of the future Pirates' lineup.

Curiel's inspiration is Pete Rose, who holds MLB records for the most hits (4,256) and games played (3,562) and was a scrappy, give-it-all type player.

He can play all three outfield spots, although it's likely that he features in a corner outfield spot, even though he does play well in center field.

The Pirates will want to see Curiel handle professional pitching for the first time in 2027 and how he makes adjustments as he moves up through the farm system.