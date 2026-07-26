Pirates Sign 2026 First Round Pick

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally secured the services of their top draft pick in 2026 and made him an important part of the future.

The Pirates signed LSU Tigers outfielder Derek Curiel, the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft to $6.2 million, per Jim Callis of MLB.com . This signing is about $2.1 million underslot for the fifth pick, valued at $8,336,500, giving the Pirates more money to sign other players.

Curiel was one of the last players the Pirates hadn't signed from the 2026 MLB Draft and they will unveil their signing at PNC Park at 9:30 a.m. on July 26, ahead of their series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs.

It's a big addition for the Pirates and gives them a future outfielder or potentially starting center fielder in the years to come.

What's There to Like About Derek Curiel

Curiel didn't have to sign with the Pirates, as he only played two years with LSU and could've returned to college, but since he turned 21 years old before the MLB Draft, he was eligible for them to take him.

Luckily for the Pirates, Curiel joined on and will serve as a contact-first hitter and a strong defensive option in the outfield.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) chases down a double in the outfield against the UCLA Bruins during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curiel hit .349/.452/.522 for an OPS of .975 in 126 games over the past two seasons with the Tigers, with 171 hits, 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBI and 87 walks to 99 strikeouts.

This is a player that gets on-base with a load of hits and great plate discipline, making him someone that would prove really valuable for a Pirates team that loves this kind of player.

Current center fielder Jake Mangum is someone that fills this role, lacking power, but is hitting over .300 and can play all three outfield positions.

Another encouraging sign from Curiel was that he hit about the same his two seasons with LSU, batting .345 as a freshman in 2025 and .353 in 2026.

Curiel's favorite baseball player was Pete Rose, who holds the MLB record for most hits, so having someone model their game after the top hitter isn't a bad thing whatsoever.

He is also great friends with current Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin , who was also committed to LSU, before the Pirates took him ninth overall in 2024 and is now the future of the franchise.

Curiel and Griffin starring for the Pirates in the coming years is a duo that would validate the front office's trust in the draft process and would play a big role in the team having success in the coming years.

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