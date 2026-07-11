Pirates Select LSU Outfielder in First Round of MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a great offense this season and they've added a bat they hope will play a big role in the near future.

The Pirates selected LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

It marks the first college pick for the Pirates since they took right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes , first overall in 2023, also from LSU. It is the first college bat the Pirates have taken since catcher Henry Davis out of Louisville with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Pirates had previously taken prep players in the past two first rounds, with shortstop Konnor Griffin with the ninth overall pick in 2024 out of Jackson Preparatory School and right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in 2025 out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif.

What the Pirates Get in Derek Curiel

He is a great contact hitter, while also impressing in the outfield and with has decent speed, that helps him on defense and also in the field.

Curiel will most likely aim for a high batting average and pride in getting on base and scoring runs when he can.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) scores against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't expect a ton of power out of him, hitting just 13 combined home runs over his two seasons with LSU, and his swing is more flat and is better for contact, getting singles and having a high on-base percentage.

Curiel could stay in center field, or even play left field where he was as a freshman for the Tigers, although center field may suit him more, as he doesn't necessarily have the greatest arm strength.

His most important asset is being a left-handed contact bat and if he can provide that for the Pirates in the upcoming years, that should end up making this a solid selection.

MLB Pipeline ranks Curiel as the 12th overall prospect and the third best outfield prospect, while Baseball America ranks him as the 10th best prospect and also the third best outfielder.

Curiel Dominates With LSU

Curiel was excellent for the Tigers in 2026, slashing .353/.431/.526 for an OPS of .957 in 58 games, with 82 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 46 RBI and 34 walks to 43 strikeouts.

He also dominated for LSU in 2025 as a freshman, batting .345/.470/.519 for an OPS of .990 in 68 games, with 89 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 55 RBI and 53 walks to 36 strikeouts.

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) drives in two runs with a single against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curiel was an instrumental part of the Tigers winning the 2025 College World Series, doing so alongside Pirates ninth round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, first baseman Jared Jones .

He hit .390 in the NCAA Tournament, with 16 hits in 41 at-bats, including four doubles, one home run, 10 RBI and 13 runs.

Curiel earned 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team honors, while also earning First Team All-American honors from D1 Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA and Perfect Game and Second Team All-American honors from ABCA.

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