Pirates on Verge of Playoff Elimination

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates set the playoffs as their goal for the 2026 season, but it's unlikely they reach it.

If the Pirates have just one game that doesn't go in their favor, they'll be eliminated from postseason contention. That includes a loss for them or another team's win.

Pittsburgh sits at 76-77 and eight games back with nine games remaining, and they essentially have to win all of their games and hope that everyone else loses as well.

It's a difficult scenario for the Pirates, who had dreams of playing meaningful baseball past September, but will almost certainly end their season on Sept. 27.

Where Pirates Are in NL Wild Card Standings

Team Record (Win %) Games Back/Ahead Elimination Number Chicago Cubs 85-68 (.556) +1.0 - Philadelphia Phillies 85-68 (.556) +1.0 - San Diego Padres 84-69 (.549) - - Arizona Diamondbacks 80-73 (.532) 4.0 6 Miami Marlins 76-77 (.497) 8.0 2 Pittsburgh Pirates 76-77 (.497) 8.0 1 St. Louis Cardinals 75-78 (.490) 9.0 1

The Pirates need to win their last nine games and hope that the San Diego Padres lose all nine games if they are to make the postseason.

San Diego occupies the last National League Wild Card spot, as both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are in the first two spots with 85-68 records, which the Pirates can't reach.

Aug 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is tagged out at the plate by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have two teams ahead of them in the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are four games back and six games away from elimination, and the Miami Marlins, who have the same record but hold the season series (4-2) over them and are still eight games back but two away from elimination.

The St. Louis Cardinals are technically still in it as well, but are nine games back and also just one game away from elimination.

How Did Pirates Get to This Spot?

Postseason baseball remained in reach for the Pirates for most of the season and they've been fighting for that NL Wild Card place for most of it.

The Pirates were still in that third spot as late as July 27, after second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off single to beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 at PNC Park, giving them a 55-52 record and the tiebreaker.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) receives a water bath from pinch runner Billy Cook (middle) and catcher Henry Davis (right) after hitting an RBI single to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in ten innings at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things started going badly for the Pirates, who went 7-16 and lost seven straight series through Aug. 9, giving them a 59-64 record and six games back.

Pittsburgh has been better since then, winning seven of the past 10 series, but just 17-13 in that span, still not enough to get above .500.

The Padres have also played great baseball recently, winning nine of their last 10 games and 11 of their 17 games in September.

It's not how the Pirates envisioned the 2026 season going, but injuries, players not living up to their potential, a lack of a real winning streak and a late-July-early-August slump killed their dreams of making it to the postseason.

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