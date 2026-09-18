Pirates on Verge of Playoff Elimination
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates set the playoffs as their goal for the 2026 season, but it's unlikely they reach it.
If the Pirates have just one game that doesn't go in their favor, they'll be eliminated from postseason contention. That includes a loss for them or another team's win.
Pittsburgh sits at 76-77 and eight games back with nine games remaining, and they essentially have to win all of their games and hope that everyone else loses as well.
It's a difficult scenario for the Pirates, who had dreams of playing meaningful baseball past September, but will almost certainly end their season on Sept. 27.
Where Pirates Are in NL Wild Card Standings
Team
Record (Win %)
Games Back/Ahead
Elimination Number
Chicago Cubs
85-68 (.556)
+1.0
-
Philadelphia Phillies
85-68 (.556)
+1.0
-
San Diego Padres
84-69 (.549)
-
-
Arizona Diamondbacks
80-73 (.532)
4.0
6
Miami Marlins
76-77 (.497)
8.0
2
Pittsburgh Pirates
76-77 (.497)
8.0
1
St. Louis Cardinals
75-78 (.490)
9.0
1
The Pirates need to win their last nine games and hope that the San Diego Padres lose all nine games if they are to make the postseason.
San Diego occupies the last National League Wild Card spot, as both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are in the first two spots with 85-68 records, which the Pirates can't reach.
The Pirates have two teams ahead of them in the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are four games back and six games away from elimination, and the Miami Marlins, who have the same record but hold the season series (4-2) over them and are still eight games back but two away from elimination.
The St. Louis Cardinals are technically still in it as well, but are nine games back and also just one game away from elimination.
How Did Pirates Get to This Spot?
Postseason baseball remained in reach for the Pirates for most of the season and they've been fighting for that NL Wild Card place for most of it.
The Pirates were still in that third spot as late as July 27, after second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off single to beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 at PNC Park, giving them a 55-52 record and the tiebreaker.
Things started going badly for the Pirates, who went 7-16 and lost seven straight series through Aug. 9, giving them a 59-64 record and six games back.
Pittsburgh has been better since then, winning seven of the past 10 series, but just 17-13 in that span, still not enough to get above .500.
The Padres have also played great baseball recently, winning nine of their last 10 games and 11 of their 17 games in September.
It's not how the Pirates envisioned the 2026 season going, but injuries, players not living up to their potential, a lack of a real winning streak and a late-July-early-August slump killed their dreams of making it to the postseason.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.