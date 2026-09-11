Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez Leaves Cubs Game With Injury

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates can't avoid injuries to their best players in 2026 and Esmerlyn Valdez is the latest casualty.

Valdez left the Pirates series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11 after coming up limping on a groundball in the top of the sixth inning.

He ran to first base, but quickly pulled up and didn't get to the first base bag, as the Pirates' medical staff tended to Valdez.

Valdez didn't put any weight on his left leg and the Pirates helped him into the dugout and then for more tests.

Esmerlyn Valdez is out of the game. He could barely get off the field after running to first base. He can't put much weight on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/bg9AZeRPUl — Aiden Stepansky (@AidenStepansky) September 11, 2026

The Pirates put Billy Cook in right field in place of Valdez for the bottom of the sixth inning.

Valdez has put together a stellar rookie season for the Pirates, batting .232/.345/.510 for an OPS of .855 in 72 games, with 56 hits, 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 47 RBI and 42 walks to 108 strikeouts.

He hit his first 14 home runs in the first 37 games with the Pirates, the fourth-most in MLB history in that span, earning him his starting spot in right field.

The Pirates will hope Valdez won't miss too much time, but this injury looks serious, and he may not make it back before the end of the season.

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