Pirates Can't Keep Surging Esmerlyn Valdez Out of Lineup

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the best hitting teams in baseball and one rookie is playing a big role in their recent sucess.

Esmerlyn Valdez has been on a hot streak, which started in the series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, June 26-28, and culminated in a great showing vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, June 29-July 2.

Valdez has started in right field in seven of the past eight games and excelled from the plate in the past two series, proving himself amongst the best hitters in the Pirates lineup.

A rookie doing what Valdez is done isn't normal and it should give the Pirates the confidence to make him a long-term part of the lineup moving forward.

Valdez's Incredible Outings vs. Reds and Phillies

The Pirates recently made Valdez their starting right fielder, thanks to his great play at the plate, but also because first baseman Spencer Horwitz suffered a left hamstring injury , putting Ryan O'Hearn at first base full-time.

Valdez has made the most of these opportunities, slashing .542/.655/1.208 with a 1.863 OPS over the past seven games, with 13 hits in 24 at-bats, eight runs scored, two doubles, his first MLB triple, four home runs, nine RBI and four walks to four strikeouts.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch Esmerlyn Valdez (55) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His power is what made him a highly valued prospect and he hit a home run in four straight games, which included the entire Reds series and the series opener vs. the Phillies.

Valdez became the first Pirates player to hit a home run in four straight games since outfielder Corey Dickerson, July 15-22, 2018 and one of just six players in MLB history to hit four home runs in their first 16 at-bats.

His home runs came in important times too, giving the Pirates a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning on June 27 vs. the Reds, which the bullpen blew in the 9-7 defeat, plus a two-run home run in the series opener vs. the Phillies, that kickstarted the comeback victory.

More impressive was Valdez's plate discipline, which saw him walk four times and strikeout just four times, good ratio for a power hitter.

It also played a big role in the series opener vs. the Phillies, as his walk with two outs in the ninth inning gave catcher Endy Rodríguez the opportunity to hit a three-run home run to put them up 11-7 and earn the win.

Valdez was excellent in the series finale vs. Philadelphia, shaking off a double play with the bases loaded and hitting an RBI-single and an RBI-triple, plus a sacrifice fly to drive in three runs in the 6-1 victory to split the series.

His hitting performances have earned him back-to-back games hitting cleanup, fourth spot, and also the second spot in the 8-0 defeat to the Phillies on June 30.

Pirates manager Don Kelly praised his rookie after the series finale, taking on a more important role in the lineup and also not letting a tough moment stop him from producing at the plate.

“Yeah it has been impressive. It’s challenging going into the two-hole and then into the four. He’s done a really nice job of staying with it, grounding into the double play. I think that that’s the thing that stands out to me the most is grounding into the double play, have a chance to score, comes up again the next time and finds a way to get it done. That’s hard to do for a young player.”

Valdez Deserving of Long-Term Lineup Spot

Horwitz will return at some point, which will push O'Hearn back to right field and Valdez to the bench, but it's not what should happen.

Valdez is one of the Pirates best hitters right now, and although it's just been two series, he's proven that he's improving every game and can handle whatever the team asks of him.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It don’t really matter where I hit in the lineup," Valdez said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "I just want to be ready for when the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready 100%.

That's the kind of mentality the Pirates need and getting that from a rookie is crucial, making it easier for him to adapt to the major leagues and fix problems quickly.

Valdez has been a much better hitter than Marcell Ozuna , who has seen his time at designated hitter drop as of late, slashing .202/.286/.324 for an OPS of .610 in 2026.

His play in right field has also been solid, showing off his glove and making some nice grabs, giving him two outs above average (OAA).

The Pirates should have Horwitz and O'Hearn move between first base and designated hitter, while keeping Valdez as the main starter in right field.

This season is too important for the Pirates not to have their best hitters in the lineup and Valdez is a key part of the team right now and with the way he's batting, should be the same the next few months.

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