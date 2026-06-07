Esmerlyn Valdez Continues Hot Streak After Leaving Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have high hopes for one of their top hitters in the farm system and he's proving them right in recent outings.

Pirates outfielder prospect Esmerlyn Valdez hit a solo home run in back-to-back games for Triple-A Indianapolis vs. St. Paul (Minnesota Twins) on the road on June 5-6.

His first home run came on a 93.9 mph four-seam fastball in the top of the inside part of the strikezone that he sent 110.2 mph off the bat and then the second home run was off of a 95.2 mph four-seam fastball on the outer part of the strikezone that he sent 109.4 mph off the bat and 409 feet to center field.

It marks his 11th and 12th home runs hit for Indianapolis this season, tied for 15th-most in the International League.

Esmerlyn Valdez Looking for Way Back on Pirates

Valdez had is first stint with the Pirates that lasted less than a week, May 22-28, but was an impactful one nonetheless.

He started five games in right field, including all three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, May 22-24, and twice in the next series vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, with Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list.

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixthinning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Valdez only had two hits in 16 at-bats, but made the most of them by hitting two home runs.

His first home run was a two-run shot that put the Pirates up 4-1 in the sixth inning of their win over the Blue Jays in the series finale on May 24.

Valdez then hit his next home run in his first start at PNC Park on May 26, another two-run shot that finished off a five-run first inning in the 12-1 victory over the Cubs .

He also showed off his arm, throwing out Cubs left fielder Ian Happ in that win, proving he can play that right field spot moving forward.

The Pirates sent Valdez back down to Triple-A on May 28, but that had to do with shortstop Konnor Griffin dealing with a right arm flexor strain, preventing him from playing shortstop, which forced Tyler Callihan to join the team.

Valdez didn't hit great with the Pirates, adjusting to higher velocity and a different caliber of pitching in the major leagues, but he's still young and has great promise.

He has been solid at Triple-A this season, slashing .251/.385/.508 for an OPS of .893 in 54 games, with 47 hits, 12 doubles, his 12 home runs, 35 RBI and his impressive 40 walks to 51 strikeouts.

Valdez will keep getting consistent at-bats in the minor leagues and if he keeps producing, he'll give himself another shot with the Pirates later on in 2026.

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