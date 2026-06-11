Pirates Make Big Statement in Win Over Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates faced another game where they fell behind and looked like they'd be headed towards another defeat in a season where they can't afford them.

The Pirates stared down a 6-1 deficit in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 10, where the offense was struggling and reliable reliever Carmen Mlodzinski gave up a grand slam.

Pittsburgh could've easily lost this game, making it a season-long five-game losing streak and six defeats in the past seven games.

Instead, the Pirates rallied, scoring three runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth inning, getting the most important win of the season so far in a 9-8 victory.

Pirates Get Key Contributions From Weakened Lineup

The Pirates had lost center fielder Oneil Cruz before the game to the 10-day injured list with left hand fourth and fifth metacarpal non-displaced fractures.

Cruz joined shortstop Konnor Griffin on the 10-day injured list, as Griffin is working back from a forearm muscle strain, that is preventing him from fielding.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates needed some production from the other hitters in their lineup and faced a daunting task against potential National League Cy Young Award winner in Dodgers two-way players Shohei Ohtani, who started this game.

Rookie Tyler Callihan made his first start in right field and also hit his first home run off of Ohtani, a solo shot in the second inning to cut the lead to 2-1.

Callihan would help spark the Pirates comeback in the seventh inning as well, leading off against Ohtani with a walk and then after center fielder Jake Mangum singled, Brandon Lowe hit an two-run double off Ohtani with two outs to trim the Dodgers' lead to 6-3.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds then scored Lowe off an error from Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, cutting the deficit to just two runs.

Callihan then gave the Pirates the lead in the eighth inning, as he hit a three-run home run, thanks to both third baseman Nick Gonzales and catcher Rafael Flores Jr. drawing walks, putting the home team up 7-6 and sending the 30,000 fans into a frenzy.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz joined in on the power display for the Pirates, hitting a two-run home run soon after Callihan and giving themselves a three-run lead, 9-6, which proved crucial in their one-run victory.

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates manager Don Kelly saw a team that had everyone in the lineup contributing in different ways and that they didn't ever feel like they were out of it at any point.

“I think that again we got the big home runs, it was continuing to keep the line moving, having good at-bat after good at-bat there later, and it's been a recurrent theme," Kelly said. "We were able to get the big hits that we were looking for tonight, and they happened to be home runs. There were some big hits that were base hits too.

"I think that when we're rolling one through nine, and this was a keep-your-nose-down type of day, getting news on Cruz that through a tough stretch against a tremendous team in the Dodgers, guys could have been down; they weren't. We continued to fight, continued to grind, and just proud of the way they went after it.”

Reynolds had a big game for the Pirates and the veteran also robbed Ohtani of a two-run home run in the third inning, which ended giving them the victory later on.

The loss of Cruz is a tough one, especially with how he's played this season, but Reynolds knows that other players will get opportunities and like Callihan, take them and excel.

“He’s been playing great for us, so obviously it’s a big blow. Hopefully it’s on the shorter end. Guys are going to step up, like Callihan did today. It’s part of the game.”

Pirates Finally Make Big Comeback

The Pirates came into this game with just two wins and 22 defeats when they trailed after six innings and two wins and 22 defeats when they trailed after seven innings.

Both of these wins came at PNC Park, when the Pirates were down just a run and on ninth inning walk-offs, with a Reynolds two-run home run in the 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on May 29 and a Nick Yorke RBI-double in the 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 4.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a game winning two run walk off home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This was the biggest comeback of the season and finally a game where the Pirates didn't blow a big lead late, giving them the experience of the other end of it.

"That's something we've done great all year, I think, is bounce back," Horwitz said. "You're going to have rough games, rough series, rough weeks, rough months in this long 162-game marathon. You gotta do your best to limit the damage and keep moving forward. I thought we did a great job today defensively, offensively and the pitching was enough."

Pittsburgh also suffered a series sweep to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7, blown a game they were up 9-5 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 3 and lost 12-3 to the Dodgers in the series opener on June 9.

It was an emotional win for the Pirates, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and the players know that every time they take the field.

"I think it's more than just yesterday. I think it's the past four days," Horwitz said. "We went into Atlanta and got swept and that left a bitter taste in our mouth because we have high hopes for the season and to do that against a team that also is playing very well, it definitely let a bitter taste in our mouth. Last night was also kind of just salt in the wounds. I think you saw it in Callihan and myself, just the emotion that was built up the last few days. To let it out in that was really exciting."

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