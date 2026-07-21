Pirates Must Consider Huge Oneil Cruz Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates might be dangling a surprising name in trade talks as the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline nears.

Pirates outfielder and slugger Oneil Cruz is working his way back from injury, but there is increasing doubt that the power-hitter will be in the Pittsburgh lineup after the deadline. His name has recently popped up as a name the Buccos would be willing to move for some pitching help, with MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently lending some credence to the idea on Foul Territory TV.

That begs the question - what kind of deal should the Pirates be pursuing if they want to deal Cruz? With tons of holes in their bullpen and a burgeoning need for a backend starter, the Pirates could swing for the fences and bring in a bona fide star to complement their group and postseason push.

Mason Miller - Bullpen Savior Incoming

The San Diego Padres are going to deal reliever and Pittsburgh native Mason Miller before the deadline, the question is where to and for how much?

The Pirates will have to give up some value to bring Miller in, and that's where Cruz comes in. The Padres have a promising young center fielder in Jackson Merrill, but they could use more offense at designated hitter. San Diego knows they won't recoup the assets they spent on Miller a year ago, but netting Cruz would be a huge return for the Padres.

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (19) pitches during the ninth inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers - Rotation Receives Playoff Upgrade

Here's a move that would signal the Pirates are truly trying to win in 2026. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers is a 27-year-old, left-handed starter with two more years of club control. He's 3-6 with the lowly Angels, but he's also struck out 130 batters over 114.2 innings pitched.

Adding Detmers also gives the Pirates options. With Detmers around, they could move someone, like youngster Bubba Chandler, to the bullpen. That would kill two birds with one stone, upgrading both the rotation and their relief options simultaneously.

The idea of trading Cruz is a nonstarter for some, like Pirates On SI beat reporter Dom Campbell. But the Pirates have a rare opportunity. Their offense is the best in the MLB, even with Cruz on the 60-Day Injured List. With a few more tweaks, this Buccos squad could seriously contend in the postseason. That would require the Pirates to make a bold move, and while trading Cruz is risky, they have to consider moving him for a missing piece like Mason Miller or Reid Detmers.

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