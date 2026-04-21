Pirates Explain Konnor Griffin Off Days Decision

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop for the long-term, but they're still making sure he isn't overworked too early in his young career.

Griffin has started 14 of 16 games he's played for the Pirates have played in since he made his debut on April 3 in the 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener at PNC Park, meaning he's not started in two games he's played in.

The Pirates are coming off a seven-game homestand and will have back-to-back road series in different cities for the first time since Griffin started MLB play.

Griffin, who is still 19 years old, is still adjusting to major league level baseball and the Pirates want to make sure he can get rest when he can.

Why Pirates Want Griffin to Get Rest

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan on April 19 and talked about why Griffin will either get days off moving forward or at least not start every single game.

Cherington sees the amount of travel Griffin will do as much different than his minor league experience, where you're in one location for a week then go to the next place, which is different than making multiple trips to different cities in a short span.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) runs to third baae on an RBI triple against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He also thinks it benefits Griffin to relax and continue making those adjustments at the major league level, adapt to the physicality and learn more about the game from a different point of view, which they would do for any rookie.

“When he does get a day. Basically there’s two things going on. One, is that he’s 19," Cherington said. "The major league game is really hard and we knew that he was going to be learning from it and making adjustments and in real time here, also in a position to try to help us win games.

“Every once in a while, we see benefit in a young player having a day where they can just take a bit of a breath, watch the game, kind of process it in a different way, learn from that experience.

“He might still, on those days, he’s still ready to play. He might still come in for defense or do something on those days where it’s not like a full, just absolute day off. It’s just he’s not starting the game. It gives him a chance to take the breath.

“The other reason, as we think about just the daily routine of players over the course of a week. What’s happened in the minor leagues in the last few years is that the schedule’s really challenged in ways that really make sense from a development perspective.

“So, if you’re in Triple-A, or any affiliate, basically the schedule is, you’re in one place for six days, six games at a time. Then you travel and you have an off day every Monday and then you repeat that cycle.

“So the physical recovery cycle in the minor leagues is actually quite a bit easier than it used to be. You’re basically in one place every week, you have a guaranteed off day and there’s one travel day.

“That’s actually quite a bit different than a major league schedule, where you’re traveling multiple times a week and you can be in stretches like we’re in right now where you’re going more than a week without a day off. It is a different physical toll, but just that schedule.

“So as we see guys coming into the league for the first time, coming up to the major leagues for the first time, we try to build that in. Just build in a break every once in a while to help them orient and transition to a more difficult travel schedule.”

Griffin Improving with the Pirates

It's only been a little more than two weeks since Griffin made his debut, but he's gotten better over that short period.

Griffin is slashing just .218/.290/.291 for an OPS of .581, with four walks to 18 strikeouts, but is currently on a four-game hitting streak, where he has five hits in 18 at-bats, a triple, three RBI and three stolen bases.

He's performed well at shortstop overall, aside from a mistake or two, showing that his 2025 MiLB Gold Glove Award he won wasn't a fluke and that is he is the best option for the Pirates at the position.

Griffin signed a nine-year, $140 million extension with the Pirates back on April 8 and if he can develop his bat this season, he could end up winning National League Rookie of the Year and help his team end their decade-long playoff drought.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!