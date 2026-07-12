Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez Makes MLB History in Doubleheader

PITTSBURGH — Esmerlyn Valdez isn't your average rookie and the Pittsburgh Pirates continue benefitting from his incredible play early on in his career.

Valdez excelled in the doubleheader vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 11, with four hits in eight at-bats, three home runs and eight RBI in both wins.

He hit an RBI-single in the first inning, a two-run home run in the third inning and a grand slam in the seventh inning, all of which gave the Pirates the lead and the win in game one, 7-6. He then hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the second game, putting the Pirates up 2-0 in the eventual 3-2 win.

Valdez became the first player in MLB history to have four go-ahead hits, three go-ahead home runs and a go-ahead grand slam on the same day, per OptaStats.

How Valdez Achieved Such a Feat

The Pirates have rewarded Valdez after a stretch in late June, where he also showed his power, making him the starting right fielder and giving him the fourth spot in the lineup .

Valdez didn't need too much power on his first at-bat, taking a sinker down and putting it right between the left side of the Brewers infield, scoring center fielder Jake Mangum from second base to make it 1-0 in the first inning.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He got after Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Sproat in the third inning, crushing a cutter left out over the plate and sending it 108.1 mph off the bat and 421 feet to center field onto the "PIRATES" lawn for a 3-2 lead.

Valdez then faced bases-loaded and one out in the seventh inning, down three runs, but still came through again, taking a 99.2 mph sinker from Brewers left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Ashby over the middle of the plate and hitting it 103.7 mph and 380 feet to right field for an opposite-field grand slam for the 7-6 lead, that gave the Pirates the win.

GRAND SLAM ESMERLYN VALDEZ ‼️



His second homer of the day and the @Pirates have the lead! pic.twitter.com/IC7oCcZNKv — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

He took advantage of left-handed pitching in the second game and hit a two-run home run off of Brewers southpaw Shane Drohan in the fourth inning to put the Pirates up 2-0 in the second game.

Valdez waited on the slider and although it cut down and low, he timed it perfectly and hit it 101.1 mph and 385 feet to left field.

Valdez Becoming Massive Part of Pirates Lineup

It's been an incredible run for Valdez and he's now one of the best hitters on the Pirates and maybe their most important bat.

Valdez began this stretch by hitting four home runs over four games, one each game, from June 26-29, becoming one of just six players in MLB history to hit four home runs in their first 16 at-bats and the first Pirates player to hit a home run in four straight games since Corey Dickerson in July 2018.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) celebrates his grand slam home run in the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has slashed .404/.462/.912 for an OPS of 1.374 in his past 15 games, with 23 hits in 57 at-bats, three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 RBI and seven walks to 19 strikeouts.

Valdez is now batting .311/.370/.722 for an OPS of 1.092 in 27 games, with 28 hits in 90 at-bats, five doubles, the triple, 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

He is now one of just four players in MLB history to hit 10+ home runs and 27+ RBI at 22 years old or younger, along with George Scott of the Boston Red Sox in 1966 and both Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros in 2019, per Just Baseball.

His play helped the Pirates get two big wins and move up to 49-47 and gives them a chance to go and sweep the Brewers, getting to 50 wins at the All-Star break and keeping their National League Wild Card hopes alive.

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