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Pirates’ Esmerlyn Valdez Leaves Game After Hit By Pitch

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost a top bat in their lineup vs. the Diamondbacks.
Dominic Campbell|
Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries and may have yet another one to deal with.

Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez departed the game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Diamondbacks right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw a 91.4 mph four-seam fastball inside that hit Valdez, with him immediately wincing in pain.

The ball hit Valdez just before the hand in the left wrist area and both Pirates manager Don Kelly and a member of the medical staff checked on him.

Valdez couldn't go on and even shed some tears and he went down into the dugout and to get checked further.

Jared Triolo came in for Valdez as a pinch-runner and then Tyler Callihan moved from first base to right field in the top of the fifth inning.

Valdez has been incredible for the Pirates as a rookie, batting .290/.386/.702 for an OPS of 1.088 in 38 games, with 36 hits, 26 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 36 RBI and 19 walks to 54 strikeouts.

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Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

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