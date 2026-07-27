Pirates’ Esmerlyn Valdez Leaves Game After Hit By Pitch

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries and may have yet another one to deal with.

Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez departed the game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Diamondbacks right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw a 91.4 mph four-seam fastball inside that hit Valdez, with him immediately wincing in pain.

The ball hit Valdez just before the hand in the left wrist area and both Pirates manager Don Kelly and a member of the medical staff checked on him.

Valdez couldn't go on and even shed some tears and he went down into the dugout and to get checked further.

Esmerlyn Valdez exited tonight's game after being hit by a pitch in the hand/wrist ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fIOSrMU2HY — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) July 27, 2026

Jared Triolo came in for Valdez as a pinch-runner and then Tyler Callihan moved from first base to right field in the top of the fifth inning.

Valdez has been incredible for the Pirates as a rookie, batting .290/.386/.702 for an OPS of 1.088 in 38 games, with 36 hits, 26 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, 14 home runs , 36 RBI and 19 walks to 54 strikeouts.

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