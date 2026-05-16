Pirates Lose Slugger to Injury During Phillies Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost one of their most key players this season to an injury in their most recent game.

Pirates slugger Ryan O'Hearn departed the in the top of the fourth inning vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16, with Jared Triolo taking over his spot at first base after originally starting in right field.

The Pirates announced that O'Hearn left the game with right quad discomfort and that the team's medical staff is currently treating him.

O'Hearn has been one of the better hitters for the Pirates this season, as they added him on a two-year, $29 million deal as a free agent .

The 32-year old is slashing .289/.368/.459 for an OPS of .827 in 44 games, with 46 hits, six doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBI and 19 walks to 34 strikeouts.

O'Hearn is second on the Pirates in batting average and OPS, ranks tied for the second-most hits, third-best slugging percentage, third-most home runs, runs scored and RBI, fourth-best on-base percentage, fourth-most walks and tied for the fifth-most double.

He has also started 32 games in right field and started seven games in 22 games played at first base this season for the Pirates.

The Pirates will hope that this injury for O'Hearn is not too serious and that they can get him back sooner rather than later.

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