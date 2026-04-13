Former Pirates Ace Throwing First Pitch Against Rays

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will welcome a familiar face to PNC Park ahead of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. As the team kicks off a weekend theory against their AL Central opponent, the Pirates will look to continue an impressive start to the season.

Fueling the Pirates' 9-6 record through 15 games is some impressive starting pitching across all five players in the rotation.

Which makes it only fitting, then, that the Pirates will welcome a former ace on their pitching staff to throw out the first pitch. Not only will the team debut their new City Connect uniforms against the Rays, but beloved former Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett will also throw out the first pitch. Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now was first to share the news.

A.J. Burnett will throw out the first pitch before Friday’s game against the Rays, which will be the first time the Pirates will wear their new City Connect uniforms. — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) April 13, 2026

Burnett's Memorable Tenure with Pirates

Burnett's time in Pittsburgh wasn't long, playing three out of his final four seasons in the MLB with the Pirates, but it sure was memorable. Arriving in 2012, Burnett was the veteran ace this franchise needed. As the team's go-to guy on the mound, he helped to usher in winning baseball to Pittsburgh for the first time in multiple decades while also mentoring some incredible young talent, most notably Gerrit Cole.

Over three seasons with the Pirates, he posted a record of 35-28, posting a 3.50 earned run average or less in all three campaigns. He also recorded one of his 200 strikeout seasons with the Pirates, fanning 209 batters during the 2013 season.

Apr 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former pitcher A.J. Burnett throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Relationship Maintained

Since his retirement in 2015, both the Pirates' fanbase and organization have remained close to Burnett. This won't even be the first time he'll throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Burnett and his former catcher in Pittsburgh, Russell Martin, reunited in 2023 on Opening Day at PNC Park. The duo threw out the first pitch together to the triumphant cheers of the crowd.

Most recently, the Pirates invited Burnett down to their Spring Training activities as a special guest. With Burnett around, it was yet another opportunity for the 49-year-old to impart some wisdom and advice onto a new generation of Pirates pitchers.

One of those pitchers was rookie Bubba Chandler. One of the team's top prospects entering the 2026 season, Chandler discussed how great an opportunity it was to pick the brain of the legendary pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees.

"Having a guy like him around for a couple days can be pretty nice," he told MLB.com. "I hope to pick his brain a little more."

Batman Returns

Most Pirates fans will be hoisting the Bat Signal ahead of Burnett's return. Earning the nickname of Batman during his time in Pittsburgh, the fanbase will be ready to commemorate his return as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

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