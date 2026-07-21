Pirates Listening to Oneil Cruz Trade Offers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are open to trading a player many believed would never be on the block. At least not this season.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Pirates are open to discussing a trade for outfielder Oneil Cruz. This isn't the first time Cruz's name has been brought up in trade hypotheticals, but it is the first time there seems to be some momentum behind the reports/rumors.

"They do have outfield depth. Can they trade Oneil Cruz to get some bullpen help? They need bullpen help as much as any contender out there. They can use another starter too," Nightengale told Foul Territory TV. "So I think they’re going to listen to offers on Oneil Cruz to see if they get the other pieces."

Holy crap: Big time baseball insider Bob Nightengale says the Pirates will listen to offers on Oneil Cruz. First time I’ve heard a credible voice legitimize the Cruz trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/oAyPoHpcrj — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 20, 2026

Cruz is currently on the 60-day Injured List and has been absent due to a hand injury since June 6. During his time away, Esmerlyn Valdez has become an up-and-coming star, hitting 13 home runs and continuing to be the next face of the Pirates with Cruz and Konnor Griffin both injured.

Cruz will turn 28 by the end of the season but has never been able to put all the pieces together during his time in Pittsburgh. The team and the fanbase are hopeful he can turn into the complete package - power, speed and a crazy arm from the outfield, but it just hasn't happened yet.

Will it ever? The Pirates listening to trade calls may indicate that they don't believe it will.

Pirates Hunt for the Postseason

The Pirates are in the midst of a playoff hunt and have a real shot to claim one of the National League Wild Card slots this season. Which brings up the other side of the Cruz trade conversation.

Can Pittsburgh deal one of their best players and biggest names and still compete for the postseason? If they do, they will likely need to add another big name to their roster to replace him in some capacity.

It doesn't need to be another outfielder, but it would need to be someone who boosts their roster.

Mason Miller's name continues to be tossed out as a possibility because of the pitcher's connection with the city of Pittsburgh. The San Diego Padres are expected to move him by the deadline, and maybe the Pirates are the team to watch in the deal.

If that happens, at least Pittsburgh got better in their bullpen while removing the stardom of Cruz.

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