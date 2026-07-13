Pirates Could Bring Mason Miller Home

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a much-needed move ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game, bringing in another infielder and bullpen arm to improve the MLB lineup. Even with the addition of left-hander Brandon Eisert, the Buccos are still seeking further upgrades to their struggling bullpen.

The Pirates now have a few weeks until this year’s Trade Deadline, but they are expected to be active up until the final minutes.

That’s why the organization has to shoot for the stars and target San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. The Pittsburgh-native is one of the latest names to land on the trade rumor mill, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the Pirates to take their bullpen to the next level.

Why Miller Makes Sense for Pirates

There is a rising sense that the All-Star closer is heading out of San Diego. Despite being one of the top relievers in the MLB this season, toting an ERA of 0.91 and picking up 25 saves in 39 innings pitched, he's on the trade block.

In a recent article for USA Today, Bob Nightengale noted that the MLB is paying close attention to the Padres, with many expecting them to be a selling team as they plummet further in the standings.

“Rival executives are intrigued to see whether A.J. Preller trades Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller at the deadline with their team spiraling downward,” he wrote. “But they laugh at the notion they will receive anything close to the package they surrendered to the Athletics to acquire him.”

That’s exactly what the Pirates need to hear. Yes, they have a solid closer right now in Gregory Soto. He’s been a wonderful replacement with Dennis Santana regressing, but it hasn’t solved the bullpen’s issues.

With Miller on board as the new closer, it gives the Pirates two shutdown arms. With Soto and Miller ready to close games, it brings their mediocre bullpen to suddenly playoff-worthy.

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Pirates Need to Give Up for Miller?

As Nightengale noted, the Padres gave up an arm and a leg to bring Miller in last year. They parted with their number two prospect at the time, but the sentiment is that there is not as strong a market for the bullpen arm in 2026.

That’s huge news for the Pirates as well, who have plenty of young players they consider expendable.

Would a package centered around a pitcher like Antwone Kelly or Thomas Harrington be enough to entice the struggling Padres? For the Pirates, it would be a loss to give up either young arm, but the return and hopeful playoff push is beyond worth it.

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